Ben Campbell, former US senator from Colorado and advocate for Native American rights, dies at age 92

Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who represented Colorado for two terms beginning in 1993 and was the first Native American elected to the chamber since the 1920s, died Tuesday, his family and close associates confirmed. He was 92.

Campbell, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Ignacio, represented the 3rd Congressional District for two terms before his election to the Senate in 1992. Two years later, he switched parties to become a Republican and won reelection in 1998 on the GOP ticket.

A renowned jewelry designer and world-class athlete, Campbell captained the U.S. judo team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. His father was part Northern Cheyenne and Campbell was one of 44 Northern Cheyenne chiefs. He was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in Great Falls, Montana, in 2021 and was named to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2002.

