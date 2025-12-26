Advance Colorado initiative allowing law enforcement cooperation with ICE clears 200,000 signatures

A petition supporting a proposed 2026 ballot measure that would allow law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officers has received more than 200,000 signatures, according to Advance Colorado.

If passed, Initiative 95 would allow Colorado law enforcement to report individuals who are in the country illegally and have been convicted of a violent crime or have a prior felony to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Democrat leaders across the nation have repeatedly called for this standard, agreeing that violent and repeat criminals should not be allowed to remain in the state or country,” said Michael Fields of Advance Colorado, the organization behind the measure. “Initiative #95 would put their calls to action into law, reversing Colorado’s current out-of-touch standard that allows a $50,000 fine for law enforcement officers who proactively communicate with federal authorities, with no exception for reporting a dangerous offender.”

Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly pushed back against accusations that Colorado is a “sanctuary state,” saying he would work with the agency in detaining individuals convicted of serious crimes in Colorado who came to the United States illegally.

“We encourage every county to work with ICE,” Polis said in January. “If there’s a criminal that they want to pick up, you need to work with them [ICE] to help schedule that. And that usually means you give a release window. And if they want to get them, they get them.”

The Secretary of State’s Office will now verify the signatures to confirm they are valid. To get on the ballot in 2026, ballot initiatives need to collect at least 124,238 valid signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.