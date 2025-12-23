Wildfire scare prompts evacuations near Boulder after blaze sparks in rugged canyon

A wildfire scare occurred last night in Boulder County, with a blaze resulting in an evacuation order being issued at about 5:51 p.m. for the area of Wild Turkey Trail, located north of Highway 119 and west of Boulder in Four Mile Canyon.

Those in the area were told to leave immediately, with Four Mile Canyon being notably narrow and prone to quick fire spread.

The fire was originally reported at about two acres, but given the rugged terrain and the dangerous fire conditions present in the country, rapid growth was a risk. That said, an effective response from fire crews halted the fire at about three acres, with mop-up work taking place by about 9 p.m.

By 10:30, it was announced that the fire had been 100% contained. At that time, it was also noted that crews would continue to monitor the area overnight with winds still present.

The suspected cause of the fire was not noted by authorities, though the lack of storms – and lightning – in the area may point to it being of a non-natural origin.

Thankfully, this wildfire was stamped out quickly and before it could cause much damage. No structures were reported to be lost and there were no injuries. The situation does, however, go to show how quickly a situation can change. This makes it crucial for those living in Colorado, especially those in areas of wildfire risk, to have an evacuation bag ready to go and to know what needs to be done prior to any sort of evacuation to expedite that process – grabbing important documents that aren’t secure in a fireproof container, for example.

On a day like Monday, amid dryness along with gusty conditions, fires can spread rapidly and if a blaze occurs, it may mean leaving home without much notice.

