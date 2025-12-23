NEWSLETTERS
Colorado sees record early applications for universal preschool

By 12/23/2025 | updated 18 hours ago

Early preschool applications for the upcoming school year are breaking records for a program with 42,862 four-year-olds enrolled statewide.

As of Monday, the program had received 12,886 applications.

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most effective ways we can support children, families, and the long-term strength of our state,” Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), said in a statement. 

“When we give young learners the foundation they need to thrive, we open the door to lifelong success and healthier communities. Colorado’s continued commitment to early learning ensures that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and reach their full potential.”

Begun in the 2023-2024 school year, the statewide program guarantees up to 15 hours of free instruction for Colorado children each week the year before they enter kindergarten.

Families are expected to save more than $6,300 annually.

Universal preschool has long been one of Gov. Jared Polis’ signature initiatives and its launch represents the governor’s ambitious early childhood agenda. Free full-day kindergarten, which kicked off in 2019, was the other major component.

“Free preschool is serving tens of thousands of children across our state and building a strong foundation for success. It’s quick and easy, so sign up today,” Polis said in a statement.

Research shows preschool boosts early literacy, language development, and social-emotional skills — especially for English learners and children in low-income families. Preschool helps kids start kindergarten better prepared.

Denver Public Schools is the largest provider in the state, serving about 70% of Pre-K students with roughly 5,000 3- and 4-year-olds annually. The district has a capacity for about 5,400 Pre-K students.

For more information or to enroll students, visit UPK.Colorado.gov.

Avatar photo
Nico Brambila

Reporter

