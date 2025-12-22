Mike Johnson warns of another Trump impeachment if Democrats win out in 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) urged AmericaFest attendees to continue to support President Donald Trump’s agenda in 2026, previewing what could happen if the Democratic Party regains control of Congress after the midterm elections.

Republicans are vying to maintain their majority in the House and Senate next year to continue Trump’s agenda. Johnson contended the Democratic Party is being “overrun by the Marxists” and wants to “dismantle” what the Republican Party stands for, as well as what the late Charlie Kirk “evangelized.”

“Everything, as has been said here, everything is on the line in the midterms of 2026, and we have much more to do. But if we lose the House majority, the radical Left, as you’ve already heard, is going to impeach President Trump. They’re going to create absolute chaos, we cannot let that happen, and I know you won’t, I know you won’t,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s warning of another impeachment comes after Trump faced two impeachments during his first term in office and multiple threats of one in his second term.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has pushed for multiple impeachment articles against the sitting president this year, while Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) also sought to impeach Trump but pulled his articles of impeachment in May after a pressure campaign from Democratic leadership.

Besides advocating continued support for the president’s agenda, Johnson teased he would work to advance legislation from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to build a statue of Kirk in the Capitol. The remark was met well by AmericaFest attendees, who proceeded to chant “Charlie!” afterward.

Johnson also encouraged attendees to “refuse to let outside forces divide us,” an apparent reference to the infighting among Republican lawmakers and media personalities. He also pushed for people to advance Kirk’s “principles,” saying this would “save the greatest nation.”

Like Johnson, Vice President JD Vance addressed some of the GOP infighting at AmericaFest, noting that Kirk knew disagreements should be hashed out between people. However, he stressed that “winning demands teamwork.”

Beyond 2026, Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk gave her endorsement to Vance as the Republican Party’s 2028 presidential candidate, though Vance has yet to launch a bid for the White House. This didn’t stop Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) from also backing Vance.