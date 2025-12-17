Trump expected to sign order reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III drug

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug on Thursday, a move set to have major effects on the availability of the drug.

Trump is slated to sign an executive order reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug, classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” down to a Schedule III drug, defined by the agency as having “a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” a senior White House official and source familiar with the matter told CNN. The move would have wide-ranging effects, stopping short of legalizing the drug federally but allowing easier access and decreased restrictions.

The reclassification would move marijuana from classification alongside heroin and LSD to anabolic steroids and ketamine.

Trump had floated moves to reclassify marijuana during his 2024 presidential campaign. He brought the issue back to public attention on Monday when he said he was reconsidering marijuana reclassification “very strongly.”

“We are considering that because a lot of people want to see it — the reclassification, because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can’t be done unless you reclassify. So, we are looking at that very strongly,” he said.

Although 24 states and the District of Columbia have fully legalized marijuana, it remains illegal federally.

The Biden administration had proposed its own reclassification, but the effort ceased after he left office.

Reclassifying marijuana to a Schedule III drug would reduce penalties for those convicted of marijuana-related crimes, help those seeking it for medical reasons have easier access, and make it easier to research.