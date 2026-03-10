NEWSLETTERS
Rand Paul announces tentative date for Mullin DHS confirmation hearing

By 03/10/2026 | updated 53 minutes ago
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks with reporters on the steps at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be the next Department of Homeland Security Secretart was officially sent to the Senate by the White House on Monday. Mullin was nominated on March 5 by President Donald Trump to replace Secretary Kristi Noem, who had held the position since her confirmation by the Senate on Jan. 25, 2025. The tentative date was announced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday.

Trump and Republicans hope for a swift confirmation of Mullin as the ninth secretary of DHS. Paul, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told CBS News on Monday that he was planning for the hearing to be “a week from Wednesday,” which would be March 18.

“You’ll find out more on the nomination, probably about two weeks on the nomination,” Paul said in response to a question by Grace Kazarian of CBS News. 

When asked for clarification, Paul elaborated on the date.

“We’re shooting for a week from Wednesday, if all the paperwork…” Paul said as he was entering a car. 

Upon being named Trump’s nominee to lead DHS last week, Mullin expressed surprise and enthusiasm for the opportunity.

“I am super excited about this opportunity,” said Mullin. “It came — not as a complete surprise — but it came at a little bit of a surprise for us.”

“I had to call my dad, because it happened pretty quick, right? I had to call my wife and call my dad both,” said Mullin. “It’s just pretty humbling when you start thinking about it. A little kid from west Oklahoma gets to serve in the president’s Cabinet. That’s pretty neat.”

“There’s a lot of work we can do to get the Department of Homeland Security working for the American people,” he said. “The Department of Homeland Security has a very broad jurisdiction, and I think there’s a lot of work we need to do, and I’m excited.”

He also told the gaggle of reporters last week that he wanted to earn everybody’s support. He said the purpose of DHS is to protect everyone, and he had every intention of doing just that.

“We’re going to try to earn everybody’s vote,” he said. “I want people to understand, when I go into this position, yes, I’m a Republican, yes, I’m conservative, but the Department of Homeland Security is to keep everybody [safe], regardless of if you support me or you don’t support me, regardless of what your thoughts are.”

