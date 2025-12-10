Palmer Lake to discuss Buc-ee’s, recall elections Thursday

The newly-whole Palmer Lake Board of Trustees will have an opportunity Thursday to discuss the setting for two issues going to town voters in the new year.

The first is when and how to field a ballot question on the perennially divisive Buc-ee’s annexation, which would bring 30 acres near Interstate 25 into the town’s borders and allow the infrastructure for the Texas travel chain to build its second Colorado location.

The topic has already prompted a successful ballot initiative to change Palmer Lake’s rules about how land can be added to its borders.

The town’s September special election included a question asking voters whether to require any annexations into Palmer Lake pass a majority vote of residents. The prior rule, default in Colorado municipal law, left the decision to the discretion of the town’s Board of Trustees.

The question was included on the ballot due to a successful petition, joining the recall of two trustees also prompted by petitions. All passed with Palmer Lake voters.

The overwhelming success of the ballot question means Buc-ee’s representatives must bring their proposal to both the board and the public for approval. It’s still unclear how the two votes interact, or which one should come first.

On Thursday, the board will discuss the election timing and contents. It’s a pressing issue, since the board initially voted to hold the election on Feb. 3. Last month, trustees pulled back that decision for another discussion.

Also on Thursday, the board will look into the eligibility of a different annexation proposal. The Red Rock Acres project would bring 40 acres of land into the town. The parcel sits south of Palmer Lake along the west side of Highway 105.

The land is just north of a parcel brought to El Paso County in 2024 by Challenger Homes. That project would create five single-family home lots.

How the board irons out its new annexation process will have immediate implications for the Red Rock project as well as Buc-ee’s, since all new annexations must become ballot questions in Palmer Lake.

The second election item to consider is the recall of Trustee Tim Caves. The petition to recall the elected official has gained the required number of signatures to move toward an election, according to information published in the Thursday agenda. Statute requires the recall election to fall between 30 and 90 days after its setting.

Palmer Lake town staff have recommended March 10 for an election date.

Caves’ term ends in 2028. According to petition documents, the three-person recall committee behind the effort claims Caves withheld public comment and displayed “abusive behavior.”

While the divided small town will almost certainly see two special election items next year, it has successfully avoided a third. Last week, the board appointed Tony Beltran to fill the vacancy left by Amy Hutson’s resignation. Prior to Beltran’s appointment, the board held multiple unfruitful meetings on other candidates, at one point suggesting the need for another special election.

The appointment means the board will have a tie-breaking odd number of trustees to decide issues that have split the governing body.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Palmer Lake Town Hall.