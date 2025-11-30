Aurora to hold first council meeting with new members

Aurora’s four new councilmembers and an incumbent will be sworn in Monday night, marking the beginning of a progressive-majority council rule in the city that has been led by conservatives for years.

In November’s election, Aurora voters chose progressive candidates over their conservative counterparts, who included several incumbents.

Conservative Councilmembers Danielle Jurinsky, Steve Sundberg and Amsalu Kassaw were all voted out in favor of progressive councilmembers-elect Rob Andrews, Amy Wiles and Alli Jackson.

Progressive councilmember-elect Gianina Horton was chosen to replace outgoing progressive councilmember Crystal Murillo, who did not run for reelection.

Progressive incumbent Ruben Medina was reelected over conservative former councilmember Marsha Berzins.

Aurora’s presiding judge, Shawn Day, will swear in Medina, Jackson, Wiles, Horton and Andrews at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

One of the first orders of business on the agenda is a resolution to change the council rules of order regarding public invited to be heard.

The council has been grappling with how to deal with activists protesting the shooting of Kilyn Lewis, who was killed by an Aurora Police officer last year during an operation to arrest him on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder. Lewis was not armed.

The protesters have attended every council meeting for more than a year, often speaking over time limits and interrupting meetings.

The council has gone back and forth with in-person and video conference meetings following the Lewis protests.

Councilmember Alison Coombs added a resolution to Monday’s agenda to add public comment back onto the regular meeting agenda, rather than having a separate session for it. The resolution also adds a public comment period to the end of the meeting.

The resolution, if approved, would limit each public comment session to one hour and allow each speaker three minutes, instead of two.

Councilmembers will also elect a mayor pro tem at Monday night’s meeting. A mayor pro tem acts as mayor when Mayor Mike Coffman is absent.

In a news conference among the new councilmembers following the election, Medina said his first priority at the Dec. 1 meeting would be to nominate Coombs as mayor pro tem.

Aurora City Council will not meet in study session Monday. The public comment listening session will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:45 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the Aurora Municipal Center Paul Tauer Council Chamber at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

They will also be livestreamed at AuroraTV.org, YouTube.com/TheAuroraChannel and on Comcast Channels 8 and 880 in Aurora.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website.