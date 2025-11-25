NEWSLETTERS
Consumer confidence slides as Americans grow wary of high costs and sluggish job gains

By 11/25/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
American consumers, including across Colorado Springs, are beginning their holiday shopping early this year. By mid-October, some retailers around town had already advertised their holiday offerings. (Bill Radford/The Gazette)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers were much less confident in the economy in November in the aftermath of the government shutdown and amid weak hiring and stubborn inflation.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to 88.7 in November from an upwardly revised October reading of 95.5, the second-lowest reading since April, when President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs that caused the stock market to plunge.

The figures suggest that Americans are increasingly wary of high costs and sluggish job gains, with perceptions of the labor market worsening, the survey found. Declining confidence could pose political problems for Trump and Republicans in Congress, as the dimmer views of the economy were seen among all political affiliations and were particularly sharp among independents, the Conference Board said.

Earlier Tuesday, a government report showed that retail sales slowed in September after healthy readings over the summer. While economists forecast healthy growth for the July-September quarter, many expect a much weaker showing in the final three months of the year, largely because of the shutdown.

Christopher Rugaber

Reporter

