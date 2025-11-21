Treeline Pass names new executive director | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

TREELINE PASS

Englewood

News: Jason Gold is the new executive director of Treeline Pass, succeeding Mike Insalata, who had served in that role since the nonprofit day program serving adults with autism and developmental disabilities opened in January 2020.

Gold earned a bachelor’s degree in Applied Behavioral Analysis from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Colorado Denver. His decade of leadership experience in education, nonprofit management and disability services includes roles at Jefferson County Head Start, Healthy Child Care Colorado and the Denver Public Schools. He also brings a commitment to equity, inclusion and trauma-informed care.

“As I step into this role, I am deeply inspired by the mission that unites us: empowering adults with autism and developmental disabilities to cultivate lives rooted in purpose, joy and growth,” Gold said.

He added: “The work Treeline Pass does matters profoundly. When adults with disabilities turn 21 and lose the structured support of school, families face a funding and support cliff. Without Treeline Pass, our clients are at risk of losing not only their daily living skills but also their sense of purpose and connection. We offer robust support, love and care that enables our clients to meaningfully contribute as members of society.”

Gold also credited his predecessor for the status Treeline Pass enjoys today, noting that “Mike’s legacy is not just in what he built, but in how he built it: with integrity, compassion and an unwavering belief in the potential of every individual who walks through our doors.”

“Under Mike’s guidance,” Gold continued, “Treeline Pass has flourished. His dedication and strategic vision have shaped Treeline Pass into the thriving organization it is today.”

About the organization: The nonprofit Treeline Pass was formed to empower adults with autism and developmental disabilities to live their highest quality of life by embodying three core principles: Celebrate. Collaborate. Elevate. According to the Treeline Pass website, “We celebrate each unique adult by helping to identify talents, strengths and interests.” By collaborating with families and business leaders, Treeline Pass develops community partnerships that provide access to the people, places, jobs and recreational activities that builds self-confidence and fulfillment for each adult served.

Website: treelinepass.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.