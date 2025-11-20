Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, Democrats face backlash for suggesting soldiers disobey orders

President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that Democratic veterans in Congress who urged military service members to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration should receive capital punishment.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The president’s message was aimed at several Democrats, including Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, along with with Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI, and Mark Kelly, D-AZ, in addition to Maggie Goodlander, D-NH, Chris Deluzio, D-PA, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-PA.

In a video posted Tuesday, the Democratic lawmakers told military and intelligence personnel to disobey orders that they allege are “unlawful” and “unconstitutional.”

None of the Democrats, all veterans who served in the U.S. military, specified what “unlawful” or “unconstitutional” meant.

Crow’s office did not respond to Colorado Politics’ specific questions about what the Democrats meant in telling members of the U.S. military to defy orders. Crow’s office also did not respond to questions regarding criticism of the video posted by Democrats. The criticism said they are using military personnel as political pawns.

Crow’s office also did not respond to the question on whether this could create issues among military ranks that might lead to soldiers being dishonorably discharged or facing charges for insubordination.

The Democrat’s office said he would not be available for interviews.

Service members have a duty to refuse unlawful orders, as they are only required to follow lawful orders under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. If they follow illegal orders, they can face criminal prosecution.

An unlawful order is defined as a criminal act or a violation of the Constitution, federal law, or applicable international law. Some examples include targeting or intentionally harming civilians, torturing or abusing detainees, and falsifying operational or legal records.

While the lawmakers did not clarify what unlawful orders they were referencing, Crow denied their comments were related to the military strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. The Trump administration has repeatedly defended its use of the military in this case against critics, and the Justice Department concluded in July that troops involved in those lethal airstrikes are not subject to future prosecution.

Since the operations started in early September, the U.S. military has killed at least 83 people in at least 21 airstrikes on vessels allegedly carrying drugs.

Crow responded to the president’s threat through social media posts on Thursday.

In the post, Crow said, “What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.”

“Sedition” is a federal crime often used to incite rebellion or insurrection against the government. The charge is known as “seditious conspiracy,” according to 18 United States Code Section 2384. The term refers to speech or actions in furtherance of a conspiracy to overthrow, oppose, destroy, or wage war against the federal government. It is punishable by fines and imprisonment for up to 20 years.

Capital punishment is not considered a penalty for sedition. It is, however, a penalty for the related charge of treason.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” Trump said in a previous post, citing the Washington Examiner’s reporting on the Democrats’ comments.

“You can refuse illegal orders,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Defense Department official. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law.”

The blowback on social media from the video has been heated, with users calling for the lawmakers’ removal from office, their indictments or even their deaths.

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell was among the conservative voices to speak out against the Democratic lawmakers.

“There should be more condemnation for people like (Slotkin) encouraging people to ignore Federal laws,” Grenell posted on X. “This is UnAmerican. She spent a lot of time talking about undermining democracy in 2020. She’s now calling for an all out insurrection against law and order. Speak out against her now!”

David Zimmermann of Washington Examiner contributed to this report.