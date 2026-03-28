‘No Kings’ protest draws tens of thousands to Colorado state Capitol

The third round of the national No Kings Day protests hit Denver Saturday, when tens of thousands gathered near the Colorado state Capitol to criticize the Trump administration.

Organizers addressing the crowd estimated there were 30,000 present for the Saturday protest. By about 11 a.m., protesters filled the steps of the Capitol building, holding signs and leading chants. More trickled in as organizers led the crowd in protest songs and spoke against President Donald Trump. They cited rising gas prices, the war in Iran and the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the agency tasked with carrying out Trump’s campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration.

Protesters fill the Civic Center Park during the No Kings Day protest in Denver on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Matt Kyle, The Denver Gazette)

By noon, Civic Center park was full, with signs held up in the air and American, Mexican and Palestinian flags flapping in the wind. Some motorists driving down Lincoln and Colfax honked to show support to the protesters.

At 1:15 p.m., protesters lined up to begin two separate marches. One took thousands through a 3-mile route through downtown, while another “accessibility” march took a shorter route through the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Denver police announced road closures ahead of the protest throughout downtown. Both marches started at the Capitol and circled back around to end back where they started.

Protesters hold signs at the No Kings Day protest during a march in Denver on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Matt Kyle, the Denver Gazette)

Denver police said in a 3:30 p.m. X post that a group of protesters blocked the road near 20th and Wazee streets, where officers were blocking the entrance to the highway. After multiple announcements were made to disperse, an unlawful assembly was declared and police used smoke to disperse the group.

Denver police said PepperBalls were deployed at the ground after a smoke canister was thrown back at officers. Eight people were taken into custody.

In addition to Denver, organizers held rallies in other metro Denver cities, such as Littleton, Boulder, Golden and Aurora, though Denver drew the largest crowd. Other protests were held across Colorado and the country and were organized by the group 50501, which stands for “50 states, 50 protests, one day.”

A man dressed as Captain America greets protesters during the No Kings Day protest at the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday March 28, 2026. (Matt Kyle, The Denver Gazette)

Saturday’s was the third round of national “No Kings” protests after two held last year on June 14 and October 18. Organizers said 3,000 separate rallies were held across the U.S. on Saturday.

Estimates for the protest last June were at about 10,000 to 20,000, while estimates for the October protest was about 40,000.