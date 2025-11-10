DPS’ Alex Marrero named one of two finalists for Chicago Public Schools’ top job

After months of speculation — and repeated assurances that he wasn’t looking to leave — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero is now one of two finalists for the top job at Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

Marrero did not deny or confirm he is seeking the job.

“While I have great respect for Chicago Public Schools and appreciate the professional recognition implied by recent speculation about my potential candidacy for superintendent, I want to be clear that my dedication remains firmly with Denver Public Schools where I am proud to continue serving as superintendent,” Marrero said in a statement.

Meisha Ross Porter, who led public schools in New York City in 2021, is the other candidate vying for the district’s superintendent role.

Chicago media has reported that CPS school board members signed non-disclosure agreements to keep the process confidential.

Before coming to Denver, Marrero served as interim superintendent for the City School District of New Rochelle, which is outside New York City and serves fewer than 10,000 students, according to the district’s website.

Marrero joined DPS in July 2021.

Under his leadership, the district has touted a return to pre-pandemic academic performance levels — progress Marrero and his team have publicly praised. Critics, meanwhile, noted that most DPS students still fall short of meeting state expectations in math and English, raising questions about how the district defines success.

During his tenure, Marrero has faced a string of questionable decisions that included his handling of the East High School shooting two years ago, school closures, a nearly $100,000 corner office upgrade and annual cost-of-living increases he received while initially denying the same to teachers.

In a decision in May, the Denver school board extended Marrero’s contract early, adding significant changes — including a requirement that a 5–2 supermajority vote is needed to remove the superintendent without cause (previously a simple majority) and a 90-day notice period, up from 60 days.

Marrero’s base salary — $305,000 — remained unchanged.

Last month, in his annual review, Marrero received 73.5 points (out of 100), narrowly missing the district’s 75% benchmark for meeting goals.

His new contract is set to expire in 2028.

Those who supported the move and those who urged the board to wait until his annual review said the early renewal was driven by the November election, which saw two of the three incumbents lose their seats. The shift gave critics hope that the board’s new majority might reconsider Marrero’s leadership and the direction of the district.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.