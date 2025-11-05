Westminster elects new mayor; Jeffco pick new school leaders

Westminster picked a new mayor, Jeffco Public Schools elected new board members and the Lakewood City Council looks nearly identical.

Here are the updated, unofficial results as of Wednesday, a day after the Nov. 4 elections.

JEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Three of the five Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education seats will have new occupants, two of whom were backed by the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA).

Tina Moeinian was elected over incumbent Mary Parker — who was also the school board president — and Gloria ‘Teresa’ Rascon in the race for the District 5 seat. District 5 includes schools in Conifer, Chatfield, Columbine and Dakota Ridge.

Moeinian won with 40.73% of the vote. Parker had 31.63% and Rascon had 27.64%.

Peter Gibbins, who was also backed by the JCEA, won the District 2 seat with 68% of the vote over Samuel Myrant.

District 2 covers Golden, western parts of Lakewood and northern Green Mountain.

Denine Echevarria won the District 1 seat over Michael Yoccum with 64.48% of the vote. The district includes schools in Ralston Valley, Standley Lake and Pomona.

LAKEWOOD CITY COUNCIL

The Lakewood City Council will look almost exactly the same as it did prior to the election, with the exception of one new member.

Incumbents Ken Cruz, Bill Furman, Paula Nystrom and Jeslin Shahrezaei were all reelected, with the latter being uncontested.

Liz Black, a new candidate, also faced no competition in Ward 2.

Cruz beat Bonnie Nguyen and Pedro Roybal in Ward 3 with 50.95% of the vote. Nystrom beat Karen Gordey in Ward 5 with 67.59%. Furman won decisively over Ariel Manzanares-Scisney and Desirée González in Ward 4 with 73.13% of the vote.

“I’m grateful for the support,” Furman told The Denver Gazette Tuesday night. “It reinforces that while the people who voted for me don’t necessarily like everything I voted for, they know they can at least work with me and move toward progress that will benefit the entire city and Ward 4.”

GOLDEN CITY COUNCIL

Three of Golden’s City Council seats have new faces after the election, with the only incumbent, Don Cameron, winning his reelection.

Cameron beat Brad Prince and Loretta Huff with 53.40% of the vote in Ward 3.

Sandra Knecht won Ward 4 with 76.60% of the the vote over Brendan Firlie.

Emily Kurzinksi was uncontested in Ward 1, and Gerchard Pfau won a tight race against Dan Sung in Ward 2 with 51.49% of the vote.

WESTMINSTER CITY COUNCIL

Westminster residents elected two-year Councilmember Claire Carmelia as the city’s new mayor over eight-year Councilmember David DeMott and Bruce Baker.

Carmelia won 53.34% of the vote, while DeMott had 21.56% and Baker had 25.09%.

“This victory isn’t mine, it belongs to every neighbor, volunteer and voice that believed in a more united future for Westminster,” Carmelia told The Denver Gazette. “I’m ready to listen, serve and work alongside residents to build the vibrant, inclusive city we all deserve.”

While Westminster does not have councilmembers representing specific wards, it had three spots open on the council this year. The winners were Obi Ezeadi with 19.72%, Jack Johnson with 16.88% and Sarah Nurmela with 16.78%.

ARVADA CITY COUNCIL

The Arvada City Council includes a mayor, one councilmember for four districts and two at-large members that represent the entire community. All councilmembers are considered part-time, except for the mayor.

Candidates ran for three separate seats on the City’s Council — District 1, 3 and the at-large seat.

Michael Griffith won the at-large seat, with 62.08% of the vote, over Denis Vargas.

Randy Moorman won District 1 with 69.12% over Eric Bodenstab.

Rebecka Lovisone won District 3 with 69.46% over Aaron Skoff.