Littleton anti ‘density’ housing measure passes, while pro-density mayor wins election

A Littleton ballot measure against housing density unofficially passed in Tuesday’s election. Though, in turn, the incumbent mayoral candidate who was against the ballot measure won his race.

As a result, some Littleton residents in favor of ballot measure 3A now wonder how a new-look City Council will treat housing development moving forward.

Littleton councilmembers in January considered an ordinance allowing duplexes, multiplexes, triplexes and ADU’s within single-family zoned neighborhoods. Homeowners, in response, pushed back on the city, resulting in the council indefinitely postponing the ordinance.

Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter helped push the proposal, but met roadblocks with the sitting council when Rooted in Littleton, a group formed against density housing, gathered enough signatures to place 3A on the ballot.

Proponents of “density” argued the measure would hinder more affordable housing options and give that decision to homeowners. Proponents maintained such a change in zoning would alter the character of single-family home neighborhoods and undercut what homebuyers expected when they first purchased their houses.

Rooted in Littleton’s Mark Harris said Tuesday’s results transcended partisanship.

“3A has risen above partisan politics and done well in the face of a democratic election,” Harris said. “I think homeowners have raised their voices here in Littleton, and they like their neighborhoods, and they want them to stay the way they are.”

3A RESULTS COUNTER MAYORAL RACE

Schlachter and 3A won by more than 10 percentage points.

On Tuesday, Mayor Schlachter unofficially won his race by 14 points, 8,016 votes to challenger Patrick Driscoll’s 6,043 votes. Meanwhile, 3A won by 10 points, 7,918 “yes” votes to 6,519 “no” votes.

“While I did not support ballot question 3A,” Schlachter said Tuesday, “I do think our community spoke loudly tonight by passing this charter amendment.”

“I will continue to work to promote positive change and ensure that every voice is heard in Littleton,” he added.

On the other hand, Driscoll, who supported 3A, unofficially lost the race. He expressed fears the mayor will continue challenging 3A.

“I got into this race because I heard loud and clear from Littleton residents and homeowners that they weren’t being heard by their elected officials,” Driscoll told The Denver Gazette. “That’s why they ran initiative 3A to make their voices heard and keep the elected officials from overriding their investments in their homes and neighborhoods.”

“We expect the mayor to continue to challenge the people’s policy again,” Driscoll added. “The deceptive mailers and taxpayer-funded legal challenges show that our city council is too intertwined with the governor and certain developers that they’ll keep pushing to silence neighbors and hide these decisions.”

On the council level, Amanda Henderson, the projected winner of District 3, said 3A results proved what voters are looking for in housing.

“I think the results of the 3A ballot measure point to a clear need to find a balance between the real need for housing options and the desire to maintain the scale and community feel we love in Littleton,” Henderson said.

District 1 unofficial winner Merrill Stillwell pointed to housing needs.

“It is clear that voters had concerns about housing,” he said. “City Council will need to spend time listening to voters, building trust, and working with our neighborhoods to figure out the best path forward.”

At-large councilmember-elect Joel Zink, who was vocal against 3A, said he maintains “serious concerns about (3A’s) legality and I believe it will likely result in costly litigation.”

“That being said,” he added, “the good people of Littleton have spoken, and I will respect their voice.”

DEVELOPERS, LOCAL LEADERS REACT TO 3A PASSAGE

Home developers across metro Denver looked at Littleton 3A and how it could impact the future of housing in the region.

“As a local homebuilder, I completely understand why residents care so much about keeping the character of great neighborhoods like Littleton,” developer Dave Lemnah, CEO of Lokal Homes and former president of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, told The Denver Gazette in response to 3A results.

“If we don’t have a housing continuum that serves our children, teachers, first responders, and seniors who desire to live in the community, I’m not sure exactly what is being protected,” he said. “Thoughtful, small-scale housing options — like duplexes or carriage homes — are not a threat to neighborhood character; they’re what allow it to endure for generations to come.”

Kathie Barstnar, executive director of NAIOP Colorado the commercial real estate development association, argued the decision could end up negatively impacting future homeowners.

“I understand the desire of residents to maintain the flavor of their community. I just hope it doesn’t end up resulting in the inability of the cities aging population to find an option in which they can retire in place,” she said. “I fear that in this instance; ‘Not in My Back Yard’ has become ‘Not in My City’.”

In neighboring Centennial, housing was also an issue raised during respective city council campaigns.

“It’s interesting that an issue that felt close to ‘home’ was made clear by voters,” Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko said. “However it will fall on deaf ears to the state legislators that those same voters also elected. As an issue of home rule, it will be something to watch as the state brings back new legislation to strip land use decisions away from municipalities.”

Denver Gazette business reporter Mark Samuelson contributed to this report.