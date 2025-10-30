Trump lowers refugee cap to 7,500 for 2026

The Trump administration has dramatically reduced the number of refugees it will admit into the country in the coming year, from 125,000 last year to 7,500 this year.

The federal government published an announcement in the Federal Register on Thursday that disclosed it would cap refugee admissions at 7,500 in fiscal 2026, which began in October and ends in September 2026.

The available slots to apply have largely been reserved for people in South Africa.

“The admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa pursuant to Executive Order 14204, and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands,” the White House stated in a presidential determination.

The move comes after President Donald Trump stated in January that he would freeze refugee admissions to align levels with U.S. interests.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION QUIETLY PURGES ICE LEADERS IN FIVE CITIES: SOURCES

Last year’s cap of 125,000 refugees was approved by former President Joe Biden.

Trump slashed refugee numbers during his first administration, but not as low as his proposal this year.