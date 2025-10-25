Calendar Oct. 27-Nov.2

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, OCT. 27

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m., contact taratoo88@gmail.com for more information

Friends of Phil Weiser: Fundraising Event, 6-7:30 p.m., 124 Racquet Dr., Fort Collins, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/10.27.25cochran

(D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact webadmin@grandcountydems.org for more information

TUESDAY, OCT. 28

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Dems Meeting, 4:30-6 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Reform Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86842208175 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/climate for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Road Cleanup, 9:30 a.m., 6700 Rd & Niagara Rd., Montrose

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Check-In, 7:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch GOP Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch

Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons With Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

SATURDAY, NOV. 1

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Aurora NAACP: General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

(L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Court House Steps, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 901 9th Ave., Greeley

Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

SUNDAY, NOV. 2

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internal Organizing Committee, 4-5 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting