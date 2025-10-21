Fourteen GOP states push federal officials to require proof of citizenship for voter registration

A coalition of 14 Republican-led states on Monday urged the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to adopt new federal rules requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, marking the latest front in the GOP’s nationwide election integrity campaign.

The multistate effort, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, backs a petition from America First Legal, the conservative group founded by senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller. The petition asks the EAC to amend its regulations and the federal registration form under the National Voter Registration Act to mandate documentary proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when registering to vote.

In a joint comment letter submitted to the EAC on Monday, the GOP attorneys general argued that the current system, based only on applicants self-attesting their citizenship under penalty of perjury, leaves voter rolls vulnerable to fraud.

“Only eligible U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections,” the coalition wrote, citing instances in which states identified thousands of possible noncitizens on voter rolls. “Relying exclusively on self-attestation leaves the door wide open to non-U.S. citizens voting in our elections.”

The letter references President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14248, issued earlier this year, which directs federal agencies to take steps to “preserve and protect the integrity of American elections.” The attorneys general argue that requiring documentary proof of citizenship aligns with that order and would “strengthen public confidence” in election results while reducing administrative burdens on states.

Paxton, who announced the coalition in a post on X, said he is leading the effort to “protect the voice of the true American people” by ensuring only U.S. citizens are able to vote. The attorney general is running for a Senate seat in 2026, vying to defeat Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the GOP primary race.

Gene Hamilton, the president of America First Legal, lauded the coalition’s support, saying, “We thank the great patriot, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the multistate coalition for standing with us to defend the rule of law and the sanctity of the vote. Now, the EAC must act.”

The letter was signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

After the notice and comment period concludes Monday, the EAC will decide whether to advance the petition through rulemaking, a process that could have sweeping implications for federal voter registration standards ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.