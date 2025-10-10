Gaza ceasefire takes effect, ending fighting after over two years

A U.S.-backed ceasefire took effect in Gaza at noon local time as part of the first phase of President Donald Trump’s peace deal seeking to end the war in Gaza.

The Israeli Cabinet approved the ceasefire on Friday, announcing it had taken effect at noon. The Israel Defense Forces had already been observed dismantling its outposts in areas outside its predetermined zone of control, and units such as the crack Golani Brigade, 401st Armored Brigade, and 7th Armored Brigade were seen withdrawing. As part of the first phase of the agreement, IDF forces will withdraw to an area still controlling 58% of the Gaza Strip.

“Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages”, the IDF said.

US EXPECTED TO OVERSEE INITIAL FORCE OF 200 FOREIGN TROOPS IN GAZA, IF CEASEFIRE HOLDS

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced minutes after noon local time that Israel had completed its first obligation as part of the agreement: withdrawing to the “yellow line.” The 72-hour deadline for Hamas to return all living hostages began immediately after.

Intelligence indicates that out of the roughly 48 remaining hostages, only about 20 are still alive. These living hostages are in a poor state, having been kept in bad conditions for over two years. They have been seen in an emaciated state in proof-of-life and propaganda videos produced by Hamas. The timeline for the return of the 28 dead hostages is more murky, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implying in a Friday address that all may not be returned. Previous reports indicated that Hamas may not be able to locate some of the remains.

“We will bring the deceased hostages to burial in Israel. We will work to locate all of them as soon as possible, and we will fulfill this as a sacred duty of mutual responsibility,” he said.

Though the peace deal had been announced on Wednesday, it only went into effect after the Israeli Cabinet approved it. Israeli air strikes had continued throughout Thursday night into Friday.

Hamas criticized Israel’s continued military operations up until the ceasefire was implemented, saying Israel opted “to continue the genocide until the last moments.”

The ceasefire meant an end to Israel’s advance into Gaza City, the capital of the enclave, which Jerusalem had pledged to destroy if Hamas didn’t surrender. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had fled the capital as IDF operations proceeded. With the ceasefire taking effect, massive groups of Palestinians were pictured pouring back into the devastated capital.

To support the agreement, the United States is staffing a coordination center with 200 U.S. service members with expertise in transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering. None of these troops will be deployed to Gaza itself.

With Hamas facing unprecedented international isolation, its allies either unable or unwilling to help, the group appears set on abiding by the peace agreement. Hamas’s top officials announced on Thursday that the war was over. U.S. officials said a key part in Hamas’s change in stance was a personal assurance by Trump that Israel would not be allowed to resume the war, according to Axios.