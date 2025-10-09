TPUSA announces ‘All American Halftime Show’ as Bad Bunny counter programming

Turning Point USA announced on Thursday it will air its own halftime show during Super Bowl LX, which will celebrate “faith, family, and freedom.”

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny will perform the NFL’s annual halftime show at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. Several conservatives are critical about the NFL selecting Bad Bunny, as the musician has criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation of illegal immigrants.

The musician said on Saturday Night Live that he is “very happy” to perform the halftime show. He delivered a short speech in Spanish, and said anyone who didn’t understand him has “four months” to learn Spanish.

“Bad Bunny told Americans they had 4 months to learn Spanish if we wanted to understand the Super Bowl halftime show. No thanks. We’ll just have our own. Enjoy your low-rated halftime show,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines said on X.

Turning Point USA said performers and event details are “coming soon,” and also promotes a website for people to select what music genres they’d want at the show. One of the options is, “Anything in English,” a subtle dig at Bad Bunny.

Other options include Americana, country, classic rock, and worship.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called Bad Bunny’s selection “a terrible decision,” and suggested “God Bless the USA” artist Lee Greenwood would’ve been a better pick. Greenwood has since told TMZ he’s open to performing the halftime show.

President Donald Trump is also highly critical of the halftime choice, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and that he “never heard of him.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday ICE will be “all over” Super Bowl LX.