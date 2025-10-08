18th See the Invisible fundraiser to be livestreamed worldwide | NONPROFIT REGISTER

INVISIBLE DISABILITIES ASSOCIATION

Parker

News: The Invisible Disabilities Association’s signature fundraiser, See the Invisible, is once again going to be an online event that is livestreamed worldwide.

Actress/model Nicole Pedra, recipient of the But You LOOK Good Inspiration Award.

The Oct. 25 event begins at 5 p.m. Mountain time and can be accessed by visiting www.seetheinvisible.live.

Wayne Connell, the founder and chief executive officer of the Invisible Disabilities Association, is the executive producer and promises “An evening of powerful stories, entertainment and a call to action for a more compassionate and understanding world.”

IDA’s executive director, Jess Stainbrook, is the producer/director and Biff Gore, who appeared on Season 6 of The Voice, is the host. Gore, known as the “Ambassador of Soul,” also will perform.

While there is no charge to view the event, donations are encouraged. The goal is to raise $100,000 and a link to the donations page can be found on the IDA’s website.

LaFawn Biddle’s longstanding support of the Invisible Disabilities Association has earned her the Legacy Award.

A highlight of the evening is the presentation of awards to those who’ve impacted the well-being of individuals with invisible disabilities. The recipients are:

The Legacy Award: LaFawn Biddle, whose longstanding support of IDA has enabled the organization to make considerable strides for those it serves

The But You LOOK Good Award: Nicole Pedra, a model, actress and advocate who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 10

The Neuro Invisible Award: Connor DeWolfe, an actor and online content creator who shares valuable insights into what it is like to live with an invisible disability

The Invisible No More Perseverance Award: Dentist Alexander “Sandy” Halperin, co-author of “Becoming an Activated Patient,” who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2010

The Healthy Humor IDEAS Award: Robin Phoenix Johnson, a certified humor professional, combat veteran and a Veteran Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University whose organization, HEAL*ARIOUS, develops therapeutic humor programs and workshops

The Impact Award: Dr. Daniel C. Potts, a neurologist and author who has made a significant, positive impact on people living with invisible disabilities, particularly those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias

The Healthy Living IDEAS Award: Dr. Felix Liao, a leading airway-centered mouth doctor and inventor of the Start Thriving device

The Innovation Award: Uniper, developer of a platform accessible by TV, tablet and mobile device that offers live and interactive programs that help improve emotional well-being and reduce the impact of loneliness for those with invisible disabilities.

About the organization: The Invisible Disabilities Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to change the way the world sees disabilities. That is, to build awareness that while not all illnesses or pain are visible, they are real.

Website: invisibledisabilities.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.