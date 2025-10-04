CO PO Calendar | Oct. 6 – 12
CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, OCT. 6
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Young Dems Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., L-10, Greeley
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
TUESDAY, OCT. 7
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch, 12 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
- (D) Larimer/Weld County Democratic Party: Phil Weiser Conversations, 3-4:30 p.m., 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 & HD 40 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Cherry Creek Candidate Forum, 6:30-8 p.m., 9300 E. Union Ave., Greenwood Village
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit hd38democrats.com for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to join the meeting
- (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
THURSDAY, OCT. 9
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
- Byers Meet & Greet: 4th Congressional District Candidate Rear Admiral (Ret.) Eileen Launcher, 5-6:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/eileenforcolorado/event/838041/
- (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields, Unit B3, Fort Collins
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact coordination.chair@denverdsa.org for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver
- (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- Cherry Creek Candidate Forum, 6:30-8 p.m., 12400 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Eduction Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, OCT. 10
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, OCT. 11
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood
- Arvada/Westminster: Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: NO CAMPS Protest, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3001 Juniper St., Hudson
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
- Know Your Rights Rally: With Michael Dougherty, 2:30-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora, RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/upstream/event/839185/
- (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Blue Social, 5-8 p.m., 2500 Consistory Ct., Grand Junction
- (D) Pueblo County Democratic Party: Karaoke with the Democratic Candidates, 5:30-7 p.m., 602 E. 9th St., Pueblo, RSVP at https://www.pueblodemocrats.com/event-details/karaoke-with-the-democrat-candidates
SUNDAY, OCT. 12
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Pizza Party, 12-2 p.m., 145 Union Blvd., Unit A, Lakewood