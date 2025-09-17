NEWSLETTERS
Honorees named for 42nd Tribute Gala | NONPROFIT REGISTER

By 09/17/2025 | updated 1 hour ago

MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO 

Denver 

News: Three entities that have made significant strides in championing healthier minds for all Coloradans will be honored at Mental Health Colorado’s 42nd Tribute Gala.

9News anchor Jordan Chavez will emcee the Oct. 18 dinner and auction. It begins with a 5 p.m. reception at the Grand Hyatt Denver, 1750 Welton St. Dinner and entertainment by The Hot Lunch Band follows.

Tickets are $250 each and may be purchased by visiting mentalhealthcolorado.org

Honorees are:

The County Sheriffs of Colorado, for advancing the decriminalization of mental health conditions;

The Associated General Contractors of Colorado Mental Health Working Group, for reducing harm from drug and alcohol use in the construction industry; and

The Office of the Attorney General of Colorado, for promoting access to care and reducing health-based discrimination

About the organization: The nonprofit Mental Health Colorado engages policymakers, providers, the public and the press to promote well-being, ensuring access to housing, healthcare, supports and services and ending health-based discrimination.

Website: mentalhealthcolorado.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.

