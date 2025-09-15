Denver City Council to vote on composting bill

Monday’s Denver City Council meeting will see the return of several interesting bills for final consideration.

The first, Council Bill 25-1208, proposes to amend existing ordinances to increase the number of board members of the Denver Downtown Development Authority (DDDA) and allow an option for City Council members, other than the current president, to serve on the board.

Then there’s Council Bill 25-0628, which will amend the city code related to Denver’s Waste No More ballot initiative. The bill, if approved, would require composting for multi-family residential buildings, non-residential buildings that handle food, such as restaurants, large outdoor events that serve food, construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square feet, and remodeling and renovation projects larger than 2,500 feet.

Denver voters approved the Waste No More ballot initiative in November of 2022, which aims to increase recycling and composting across the city’s businesses, residential buildings, construction sites and events in an effort to divert waste from landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although approved nearly three years ago, with a phased implementation schedule, enforcement of the ordinance was postponed to mid-2026 to accommodate adjustments to timelines, fine-tuning definitions and exemptions, as well as outlining the process for enforcement.

Delays also stemmed from concerns over undue pressure on small businesses.

There will be a total of four proclamations at Monday’s meeting — two in the 3:30 p.m. session, honoring Denver Crime Lab National Forensic Science Week, and recognizing and responding to Food Insecurity in the City and County of Denver.

The third, a proclamation on consent, will declare Sept. 21 as Jill Sobule Day.

In the 5:30 p.m. session, the Denver City Council will honor the Hispanic Arts Heritage of Colorado during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Also in the 5:30 p.m. session are four public hearings:

Council Bill 25-1091: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 4626 E. Louisiana Ave. in Virginia Village.

Council Bill 25-1071: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 1717 E. 39th Ave. in Cole.

Council Bill: 25-1079: A bill for an ordinance approving a proposed contract between the City and County of Denver and Oliver Buchanan Group, LLC, for the development of approximately 6.69 acres at 1717 E. 39th Ave., in Council District 9.

Council Bill 25-1222: A bill for an ordinance approving the Rock Drill Urban Redevelopment Plan, the creation of the Rock Drill Urban Redevelopment Area and the Rock Drill Property Tax Increment Area and Sales Tax Increment Area.

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.