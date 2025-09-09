Deluxe Western fashions to be shown at fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER

HONORING THE LEGACY CAMPAIGN

Denver

News: The luxury Western wear firm Double D Ranch is partnering with Women of the National Western and the National Western Stock Show’s Honoring the Legacy Campaign to present a fundraising fashion show on Sept. 17.

Guests will gather on the third floor of the Hall of the West, 4655 Humboldt St., at 4 p.m. to enjoy food, drink and socializing prior to the 6:30 p.m. show that will feature pieces from Double D’s Wash House, Atomic Ranch, Heritage and Silver collections, plus what is being described as a “brand-new, soon-to-be-released” collection.

There also will be an opportunity to shop.

Tickets are $108 for reserved VIP seating and $58 for general admission. They can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/DDRSHOW or by calling the National Western box office, 303-295-6124.

About the organization: The $150 million Honoring the Legacy Campaign was established to secure the future of the National Western Stock Show. Each year, an estimated 700,000 people attend the NWSS, an event that began in 1906 and has grown to include some 30 rodeos, 11 horse shows and countless other attractions. The Honoring the Legacy Campaign, headed by Pete Coors, will fund the transformation of underused and aging facilities on the National Western campus into the National Western Center. In addition to the annual NWSS, the new center will be available for other major events throughout the year and to ongoing diversified educational and research endeavors that will benefit those living in the West.

Website: nationalwestern.com