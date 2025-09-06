CO PO Calendar | Sept. 8-14

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

DRCOG: Regional Housing Strategy, 10 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood



(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information

(D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/labor to join the meeting

TUESDAY, SEPT. 9

Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83186239826 passcode 710309 for more information

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

(L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84116760583 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 10

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

DRCOG: First Go-Tuber Coordinator Meeting, 1:30 p.m., contact waytogo@drcog.org for more information

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

(D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway, Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Healthcare Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84207733153 to join the meeting

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 & HD 40 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

Fort Collins Mayoral Candidate Forum: Clean Air and Clean Energy Discussion, 6-8 p.m., 1209 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://hd38democrats.com/ to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

THURSDAY, SEPT. 11

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizers Meeting, 1500 E. Main St., Monrose

Bell Policy Center: 25th Anniversary Event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1007 York St., Denver

Colorado People’s Action: Annual Endorsement Party, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 10700 E. Evans Ave., Aurora

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

We the Woman Torchbearers: Common Sense Candidate Round Robin Forum, 5:30-8 p.m., 4881 Cherokee Dr., Castle Rock

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups!, 6-7 p.m., contact coordination.chair@denverdsa.org for more information

(D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88434163011?jst=2 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, SEPT. 12

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver



(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 13

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 BBQ and Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 850 S. Bryant St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

SUNDAY, SEPT. 14