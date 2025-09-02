NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Trump says he will order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore despite local opposition

By 09/02/2025 | updated 33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will direct federal law enforcement intervention to Chicago and Baltimore, despite local officials in both places opposing such moves.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office if he had decided to send National Guard troops to Chicago, Trump said, “We’re going in,” but added. “I didn’t say when.”

Trump has already sent National Guard troops into Washington and federalized the nation’s capital’s police force. More recently, he’s said he’s planning similar moves in other cities, particularly those run by Democratic officials.

Trump said he’d like Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to call him and say “send in the troops.” Pritzker has opposed the move.

“If the governor of Illinois would call up, call me up, I would love to do it.” Trump said. “Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it.”

He added that he has an “obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore.”

Tags
Avatar photo
Associated Press

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Trump will announce Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration will announce on Tuesday that U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado, according to two people familiar with the announcement. Trump is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon, and he will give the new location, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests