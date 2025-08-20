‘Grab a ‘Passport to Play’ and help museum mark its 52nd birthday | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS

Denver

News: Some 400 supporters of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus are expected to take part in its 52nd Birthday Bash, Passport to Play.

The rain-or-shine, 21-and-over event is the museum’s largest fundraiser and begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the museum, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver. Clair Kettler and Kelsey Morse are the chairwomen.

Tickets are $175 and include small plates from several of the city’s top caterers, open bars with specialty cocktails, silent and live auction bidding, and dancing. To purchase, visit mychildrensmuseum.org

Proceeds go to the museum’s educational programs, exhibits, access initiatives and general operations.

The chairwomen note that this year’s theme was “Inspired by the idea that imagination can take you anywhere. So, dress in playful cocktail attire and come prepared to have a whole lotta fun!”

The Cydney and Tom Marsico Family is the evening’s presenting sponsor. Major support also comes from the Morse Family Foundation, Annie and Jacob Nagy, Fransen Pittman Construction, and Kimmeridge.

About the organization: The mission of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. It offers expertly designed exhibits and programs that open doors for Colorado’s curious young minds to express what they know — and to discover, create and explore more on their own terms. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit museum has served the metro Denver community since 1973.

Website: mychildsmuseum.org

