Ohio Republican Jim Jordan headlines fundraisers for El Paso County GOP, Colorado House members

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, plans to appear at fundraisers for Colorado’s four GOP members of Congress this week while he’s visiting the state to speak at the El Paso County GOP’s annual fundraising dinner in Colorado Springs.

Jordan, serving his 10th term in the U.S. House, was scheduled to deliver the keynote address Monday night at the county party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, following a late afternoon fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank at a private residence, according to invitations to the events obtained by Colorado Politics.

On Tuesday, Jordan was slated to attend fundraisers in the Denver area for the state’s three other House Republicans — U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Jeff Hurd and Gabe Evans, according to invitations to the receptions and their campaigns.

Jordan, who made an unsuccessful bid to replace California Republican Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in 2023, has been a regular visitor to Colorado in recent years. A prodigious fundraiser for fellow Republicans, he helped Boebert and Hurd raise money last fall and has headlined multiple county GOP county dinners, including in Mesa County a few years ago and El Paso County a decade ago.

The four Colorado Republicans are all facing likely expensive runs for reelection next year, with Democrats hoping to challenge Boebert and Evans raising more than $1 million so far this year and Hurd’s and Crank’s potential opponents posting high six-figure sums in recent months.

Tickets to the receptions with Jordan range from $500 for individuals to $3,500 for event hosts, according to invitations.

El Paso County Party Lincoln Day dinners, traditionally the party’s major fundraising event each year, have drawn prominent GOP figures over the decades, including then-former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, strategist Karl Rove, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib told Colorado Politics he was unable to attend the rival party’s fundraisers in a tongue-in-cheek text message, noting that he was busy hosting a town hall on the effects of the massive Republican budget bill in Colorado Springs Monday evening with Crank’s “orphaned constituents.”

“We hope the donors thank Crank for his obedience to the almighty dollar over his constituents,” Murib said. “After all, nobody knows El Paso County better than Jim Jordan.”