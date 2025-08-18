Denver’s Waste No More initiative returns to council on Monday

Back in November of 2022, Denver voters approved the Waste No More ballot initiative, which aims to increase recycling and composting across the city’s businesses, residential buildings, construction sites and events in an effort to divert waste from landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although approved in 2022 with a phased implementation schedule, enforcement of the ordinance was postponed to mid-2026 to accommodate adjustments to timelines, fine-tuning definitions and exemptions, as well as outlining the process for enforcement.

Delays also stemmed from concerns over undue pressure on small businesses.

On Monday, the Denver City Council will hold a public hearing on Council Bill 25-0628, which will amend city code to require compositing for multi-family residential buildings, non-residential buildings that handle food, such as restaurants, large outdoor events that serve food, construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square feet, and remodeling and renovation projects larger than 2,500 feet.

The Council will issue one proclamation during the 3:30 p.m. session recognizing SMART Week.

There are two required public hearings in the 5:30 p.m. session. The first is Council Bill 25-0948, proposing an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 801 15th Street in the Central Business District.

The second, as outlined above, will be on Council Bill 25-0628 – the Waste No More ordinance – concerning recycling and organic material diversion.

Elsewhere on the agenda is Council Bill 25-1117, which would amend the code concerning the disclosure of non-monetary settlement terms to the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Citizen Oversight Board.

Also, Council Bill 25-0920 returns for final consideration. The bill, if greenlighted, will ask Denver voters in November to approve a change to the city charter concerning the manner in which at-large council members are elected.

Specifically, instead of voting for both at-large members on one ballot, voters would choose them separately on two ballots — At-Large A and At-Large B.

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.