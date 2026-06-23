Missy Woods accepts plea deal, avoids trial on 100+ felony counts

The former top Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist accused of altering and deleting DNA evidence in scores of criminal cases across the state for years pleaded guilty to four criminal counts Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Yvonne ‘Missy’ Woods, 65, changed her plea rather than face trial on 102 felony charges that included one count of cybercrime, one count of perjury, 48 counts of attempt to influence a public servant and 52 counts of forgery.

She faces up to 16 years in prison on the counts she pleaded guilty to. Jefferson County District Judge Andrew Poland accepted the pleas.

She had pleaded not guilty to all charges in February, more than a year after her arrest. Her trial, expected to last more than a month, had been scheduled to begin in September.

A contingent of Woods’ friends and family filled one side of the courtroom, offering support to her.

On the opposite side of the room, Tamara Dean Harney and her husband KC Harney, simerly watched the proceedings unfold. Roger Dean was slain in 1985 in Lone Tree. His killer, Michael Jefferson, not arrested until 2021, was waiting to stand trial when offered a plea deal because prosecutors said Wood’s analysis of DNA in the case was now suspect.

Woods, once considered the go-to expert Colorado’s state crime lab for her ability to analyze DNA, especially in tricky cold cases, surrendered to Jefferson County authorities on Jan. 22, 2025 and was released on bond.

FILE PHOTO: Missy Woods walks into the Jefferson County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

And while the change of plea on Tuesday closes one chapter of a scandal that has roiled the state’s judicial system, many questions remain unanswered.

It is still unclear how her alleged misconduct not only impacted those now in prison due to her findings, but also potential defendants who might have escaped prosecution over the years due to her conclusions.

In her indictment, it was alleged that she changed quantities of DNA found in sexual assault cases to make it appear there was less than actually detected so she could skip analysis.

In Denver, its police lab has reviewed more than a thousand cases once handled by CBI to check for inconsistencies or problems in the analysis. The result of that review has not been publicly released.

In a 2023 interview with internal investigators, Woods acknowledged, in part, to skipping steps as she said she felt overwhelmed by her workload and under pressure from supervisors to clear cases quickly.

The ripple effect of Woods’ alleged misconduct has had far-reaching effects. In at least three murder cases since her arrest, suspects awaiting trial were offered lesser charges and lighter sentences by prosecutors rather than risk taking the cases to trial because of the taint hanging over CBI.

And in Boulder County, the original murder conviction of Michael Clark was set aside last year after a retest of DNA evidence found inconsistent results from what Woods had reported.

Clark, who was convicted in 2012 and spent nearly 13 years in prison of a life-without-parole sentence, is now awaiting a second trial.

CBI has maintained that no one was wrongly convicted because of Woods’ actions. But the full breadth of the impact remains unclear, and some critics, including defense attorneys and some sexual assault victims, say intentionally hidden.

In September 2023, after an intern in the CBI lab became alarmed by some of Woods’ past work, an internal investigation was launched. Woods was allowed to retire with full pension after 29 years at the lab rather than be fired just before the scandal became public in November of that year.

CBI has said it discovered “anomalies,” or some kind of problem, in 1,045 of her cases dating back decades. That means that there were issues found in roughly one in 10 of the more than 10,780 cases Woods worked.

Details of the nature of what was uncovered have still not been fully disclosed by CBI as its leadership said it was waiting for her criminal case to be resolved.

An internal CBI investigation after the scandal broke revealed that in both 2014 and 2018, others in the lab alerted supervisors of suspected problems with Woods’ work in criminal cases, but those allegations were never told to prosecutors, defense attorneys or the public.

Other than being briefly removed from duty and ordered to undergo some therapy, Woods faced no consequences from those earlier complaints.

This story is developing and will be updated.