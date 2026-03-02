Could Weiser or Bennet as governor each be an improvement over Polis? | Miller Hudson

The weekend before last was a forerunner to numerous forums and debates where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser will jostle for position in the Democratic primary for governor. The victor seems certain to be headed to the governor’s mansion on 8th Avenue. Advertised as a discussion focused on Colorado’s Housing & Transportation issues, this forum attracted an eclectic assortment of sponsors from grassroots activists to Shea homebuilders as well as the American Automobile Association. Capably moderated by genial AAA lobbyist and government affairs manager Skyler McKinley, the format consisted of 30 to 40 minutes of questioning from designated experts on housing and then transportation.

Nearly 300 citizens showed up on another balmy Saturday afternoon at the Denver Athletic Club. I’m conflicted about what the best format may be for showcasing candidates, but this probably wasn’t the most enlightening. Assigning the questioning to sponsors confines the discussion to elite rather than public concerns. I suspect the two stakeholder caucuses huddled beforehand to develop their respective queries, which seemed to skip over several burning conflicts blazing at the Capitol this session. It’s always useful for voters to witness how adeptly candidates handle questions from an audience. There are usually a few concerns which fly in from far right or left field that test both the experience and often the patience of aspirants.

As an example, I happened to be in Pagosa Springs in 2002, as Wayne Allard was seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate in a rematch with his 1996 opponent, attorney and lobbyist Tom Strickland. The senator was conducting a town hall meeting, so I decided to drop by. He was taking questions when an older man stood up, quite evidently exercised and quivering with anger. A retired federal worker, he was furious about changes that had severely reduced his retirement benefits. Allard replied, “I’m glad you’re here this morning,” chuckling sympathetically, “We don’t understand what they’ve done or why, but I know it’s a problem and quite unfair.” Then, pointing to one of his staffers who was accompanying him, he instructed the complainant, “Please give Lisa your contact information and tell her the full story of what happened to your pension because we need specifics when I return to fight with the bureaucrats about fixing this back in Washington.” He so skillfully defused the situation, I had to shake my head in admiration. Tom Strickland proved toast once more.

The current contest is difficult for Colorado Democrats. Generally, primary voters admire and respect both candidates, who are perceived as having served competently in their respective jobs. They are each gentlemanly combatants and for the most part speak well of one another. While holding their verbal jabs to matters of process — their positions on policy and priorities are frequently indistinguishable. This is a pair of thoughtful, center-left liberals. Weiser emphasizes his on-the-job and in-the-state presence over the past eight years, touting his full-press defense against the Trump regime in court. Wherever he appears, you will hear about his more than 50 lawsuits, many of which have already been decided in Colorado’s favor. As harsh as he gets with his opponent is, “Weiser for Governor, Bennet for Senate.” Approaching caucuses and conventions, Weiser seems to have a slight advantage with rank-and-file Democrats, although commitments to either candidate remain soft.

Bennet, in contrast, explains his candidacy as motivated by a recognition Colorado faces a virtual panoply of immediate challenges that must be resolved by Coloradans — no help, no cavalry is on the way. He frames Weiser’s legal jousting as worthy, but perhaps in his most effective response states, “We can’t sue our way to more affordable housing. We can’t sue our way to better roads. We can’t sue our way to solutions.” Arriving at the forum with a severe case of laryngitis, his rasping voice carried an emotional intensity that was surprising. He frames his agenda as a search for “social justice” that affords every citizen an opportunity to own a home, hold a decent job and raise their family. When a recent study was cited that predicts Colorado will need to build 511,000 new housing units before 2050, the senator emphasized this can’t be achieved with a one-size-fits-all policy, in what appeared a backhanded swipe at the legislature.

Both clarified market-rate housing isn’t necessarily working-class housing. The problem is blue-collar families can’t afford market-rate housing. Weiser noted virtually no truly low-cost housing has been constructed in Colorado since the Great Recession of 2008. Bennet went so far as to say he intends to serve as Colorado’s housing czar if elected governor. He also took a swipe at his fellow “Boomers” who have been content to drive up housing prices as a means of preparing for retirement. Both supported the notion of financial incentives for low-cost and modular housing units. With little hope of assistance from Washington before the 2028 election, neither translated reliance on incentives into the more familiar “taxes.”

The same went for the discussion of transportation needs. In the week when CDOT reported it was scrounging for funding to maintain its popular Bustang shuttle services past 2026, although serving fewer than 1% of passengers along their highway corridors, we also discovered USDOT is clawing back $60 million appropriated for implementing Front Range Rail. Little wonder Front Range Passenger Rail is looking to be bailed out by RTD. When asked whether they supported a pending ballot initiative that would earmark additional dollars for roads, both men seemed honestly unfamiliar with the specifics of this proposal which has local government leaders running around with their hair on fire. In any case, they each agreed we would need to start spending more to restore Colorado roads. This also sounds like more taxes.

The proposed Mountain Rail which will extend ski train service past Winter Park and on to Craig, only year-round, earned a shout-out from both candidates. It seems unlikely it will pay for itself any more than Bustang does, which presents another fiscal challenge for CDOT. Don’t expect significant congestion relief along Interstate 70. Mountain rail service will only divert one-tenth of 1% of autos from the Interstate. What did distinguish both candidates’ remarks was their use of the words cooperate and coordinate with respect to local government. Consultation with local elected officials would be a refreshing change of style after eight years when Colorado’s governor has functioned as the smartest person in every room he enters, wherever the room or whatever the subject — constituting a majority of one.

As the forum adjourned, a former legislator now returned to private life curtly observed, “One thing is certain. Whoever wins will provide a substantial improvement.” Jared Polis is not popular among his Democratic colleagues on the second floor of the Capitol. Michael Bennet’s desire for a “just society” where Colorado’s kids can afford to live and prosper is hard to quarrel with. And Phil Weiser’s commitment to “servant leadership” sounds equally promising. A Democratic primary vote in June will prove far more important than your November choice. Listen carefully now and choose wisely. This advice also goes for unaffiliated voters who opt to cast a Democratic ballot.

Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.