Polis administration awards $7.2 million to cut emissions from large buildings

The Colorado Energy Office awarded $7.2 million Wednesday to help owners of large buildings across the state pursue high-impact projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through improved energy efficiency and electrification.

The grants, drawn from federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant funds authorized under the 2022 Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and awarded to Colorado by the Environmental Protection Agency, support 15 projects through the Large Building Decarbonization Showcase Grant Program, CEO officials said. The awards go to building owners already meeting requirements under Building Performance Colorado standards and include five major implementation retrofits and 10 high-level planning efforts.

The grants advance the state’s goal of cutting pollution from large commercial, multifamily and public buildings by 20% by 2030. They also aim to lower operating costs for owners and improve indoor environments, the release said.

“I am excited to see how these grants reduce emissions from more buildings in Colorado, protecting our air and environment for generations to come,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “By investing in cost-effective, innovative technologies, we are moving closer to meeting our climate goals and saving Coloradans money on energy bills. Helping Colorado buildings reduce pollution protects our air, strengthens businesses, and saves money on energy.”

The office favored projects that demonstrated “high technical merit, construction readiness, and significant potential for documented greenhouse gas emissions reductions,” the release said. It offered to cover up to 65% of costs for buildings with limited funds or financial challenges. Twelve of the 15 awards went to such properties, including affordable senior housing, key healthcare centers and nonprofits that serve people with disabilities.

“Helping large building owners implement high-performance building upgrades is an important part of Colorado’s work to meet its climate goals,” said Will Toor, executive director at the CEO, in the release. “These showcase projects are valuable proof that, by modernizing infrastructure, large buildings can deliver lower utility bills and healthier indoor environments. These buildings are vital to their communities and these upgrades mean they can remain reliable and safer for years to come.”

Implementation projects include upgrades to senior housing in Boulder, a community center in a rural coal-transition town, and a major hospital. Planning awards support initial assessments and design at schools, hospitals, nonprofits, private companies and condominium associations, according to the release.

The Colorado Energy Office will publish case studies and step-by-step playbooks from these projects to help similar efforts spread statewide.

Officials expect to open at least one additional round of implementation funding in summer 2026.