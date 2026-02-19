Provide Colorado workers with a ladder to climb to boost Colorado’s economic potential | OPINION

By Jason Janz

Colorado has the most educated population in the country, but it cannot fill the critical jobs that keep our communities and economy running.

A significant shortage of essential workers in every category — trades and blue-collar jobs like welders and electricians, core professions such as nurses and medical assistants, and emerging cutting-edge technology positions — has already reduced Colorado’s economic potential. Projections indicate this situation will only worsen during the next decade as the cost of living continues to skyrocket, the population ages and more than 400,000 people leave the workforce.

It’s not that Coloradans lack talent and drive; they lack opportunity and credentials.

Though most jobs paying a livable wage require some type of education or training beyond high school, our outdated, debt-heavy education model has shut out thousands of Coloradans who are ready to work, increasing poverty and leaving employers scrambling to fill essential jobs around the state.

That is why I support Initiative 218, which, if passed in November, would give thousands of Coloradans access to debt-free skills training for critical jobs and high-demand trades — all without raising taxes. Eligible middle‑ and lower‑income families could apply for up to $3,000 per year in scholarships for skills training in these fields and other essential jobs.

This is a focused, Colorado‑style investment in workforce development: it closes skill gaps in critical jobs, helps small businesses find trained workers, raises employment and earnings in trades, care and tech sectors, and does all of that without increasing taxes. A better‑trained workforce also means safer workplaces and fewer injuries, which can reduce workers’ compensation costs for Colorado employers.

Colorado has a long history of using state assets to solve problems like this without raising taxes: lottery dollars to protect parks and open spaces, state‑land royalties to build schools in areas without a strong property‑tax base, gaming revenue for community colleges, and tobacco settlement money for health care. Proposed Initiative 218 follows that same tested approach.

For decades, the education system has worked for those with time, savings and a safety net. But for many, traditional education can feel less like a pathway and more like an obstacle. The cost of living and the price of education have made it harder for Coloradans to access all types of education. Tuition, tools, examinations, licensing fees and loan limits all stand between motivated workers and the credentials they need.

Initiative 218 would give many Coloradans a career path without crushing debt. In health care, for example, Coloradans can earn credentials as certified nursing assistants or medical assistants in fewer than six months and move quickly into jobs our communities desperately need. For those who aren’t sure whether they want to go to college, they can try out a career in IT, the trades, or health care without stepping away from work for years or taking on tens of thousands of dollars in student debt. If the path they are on is working, they can build on it. If not, they can change course, and they will still be better off than when they started.

To fund these scholarships, Initiative 218 provides for Pinnacol Assurance, a quasi-state insurer of last resort, to operate independently from the state. Pinnacol would make a one‑time payment of more than $150 million dedicated to scholarships and training programs for high‑need occupations, and Pinnacol would lose its tax subsidy, generating about $10 million per year in ongoing funding for workforce training. Pinnacol would remain member‑owned but transition into a tax‑paying company that could compete in other states. At the same time, the ballot measure ensures every Colorado business will continue to have access to workers’ compensation coverage.

Proposed Initiative 218 creates a modern ladder for Colorado, one that fits the real lives of working people, matches what employers are asking for, and uses the state’s assets wisely. It offers hard-working Coloradans the ability to climb higher than the bottom rung, build a career, increase wages more quickly without accruing debt, and cement long-term stability for their families.

It’s time Colorado gave people a ladder they could realistically climb. Support Initiative 218.

Jason Janz is chief executive and co-founder of the Denver-based nonprofit CrossPurpose, which helps raise people from poverty to prosperity through pathways to economic, relational and spiritual development.