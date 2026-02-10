NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado’s federal energy lab hit with another round of 100+ layoffs

By 02/10/2026 | updated 23 hours ago
Aerial view of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), now called the National Laboratory of the Rockies, on June 9, 2023. (Courtesy photo NREL/ Joshua Bauer, Bryan Bechtold)

The National Laboratory of the Rockies, formerly known as the National Renewable Energy Lab, laid off 134 workers Monday, a spokesperson for the lab confirmed.

The layoffs at the federal lab based in Golden hit both research and operations workers, said David Glickson, a lab spokesperson, in a statement. The National Laboratory of the Rockies had another layoff in May 2025 that affected 114 workers.

The laboratory founded in the midst of the 1970s oil crisis sits on a 327-acre campus in Golden by South Table Mountain. It also has a facility 13 miles north called the Flatirons Campus near Boulder.

“These actions were taken to adjust to existing and projected funding levels and alignment with DOE priorities,” Glickson said. “We recognize the meaningful contributions of those impacted and the role they have played in advancing the laboratory’s work.”

The laboratory has been affected by President Donald Trump’s widespread federal cuts on spending and his energy policy to focus less on renewables and more on less-expensive energy sources of all kinds — including coal and fossil fuels. In December, the Department of Energy rebranded the National Renewable Energy Lab to the National Laboratory of the Rockies to highlight the broader focus the administration wants the lab to invest in.

“The energy crisis we face today is unlike the crisis that gave rise to NREL,” said Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson in a news release from December. “We are no longer picking and choosing energy sources.”

The laboratory is one of the top five employers of Jefferson County. Before the layoffs, it employed more than 3,600 people across Colorado, Alaska and Washington, D.C.

It’s a major economic generator in Colorado and had a $1.9 billion economic impact in the fiscal year 2023, according to a report released in 2024 by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, the Democrat who represents the district the lab is located in, criticized the Trump administration for the cuts affecting the lab known for groundbreaking climate research.

“Trump’s backwards agenda is going to undo the progress we’ve made to combat the climate crisis and have cascading effects on our economy,” she said in a statement, “I’m deeply sorry to the employees whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy.”

Avatar photo
Bernadette Berdychowski

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

President Pro Tem Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet to resign from Colorado Senate

A top Democrat in the Colorado General Assembly is resigning to take a new job. President Pro Tem Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Commerce City, who has served in the General Assembly since 2017, will become the director of the David and Laura Merage Foundation for Combating Antisemitism. Her last day is this Friday. The […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Federal judge sanctions Pueblo for destroying evidence in lawsuit

A federal judge imposed sanctions on the city of Pueblo last week after it disposed of a key piece of evidence shortly after the plaintiffs filed suit seeking damages for the destruction of their home. On June 25, 2022, a city bus crashed into David V. and Nancy M. Salama’s house. One year later, they […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests