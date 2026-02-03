NEWSLETTERS
Progressive Lisa Calderón launches bid for Denver mayor

By 02/03/2026 | updated 47 minutes ago
FILE PHOTO: Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón speaks during a candidate forum hosted by One Colorado and held at the EXDO Event Center in Denver. (Andy Colwell for Colorado Politics)

The race for Denver mayor is now officially underway as longtime progressive candidate Lisa Calderón on Tuesday announced her bid for the city’s top executive seat.

This is her third time running for mayor.

Calderón ran against Johnston in the 2023 Denver Municipal election but finished third, receiving 18.21% of the vote –  two points and 3,200 votes short of qualifying for a runoff with Johnston.

“Denver residents are asking for leadership that makes our city work for everyone,” she said in a statement.

“Across neighborhoods, people are urging me to run and telling me the same thing,” Calderón said in the statement. “Despite Mike Johnston’s campaign promises, things have only gotten harder. The cost of living keeps rising, the city faces serious financial challenges, and homelessness has been pushed out of sight rather than solved. And when people have pushed back against the mayor’s decisions, they have been retaliated against or entirely ignored.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Deborah Grigsby

Reporter

