Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow’s reelection campaign hauls in over $750K in 4th quarter

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow raised more than $750,000 in the final three months of 2025, marking the Aurora Democrat’s largest quarterly haul since his first run for Congress in Colorado’s 6th District, when he unseated a Republican incumbent, according to campaign finance reports made available first to Colorado Politics.

Crow, who has yet to draw a Republican opponent, finished the period that ended Dec. 31 with more than $2.3 million cash on hand, with his total fundraising for the cycle topping $1.6 million.

His campaign plans to report raising $757,295 for the quarter from more than 20,000 donations, with an average contribution of just over $36. More than half of the dollars raised came from Colorado donors, his campaign said. Crow’s campaign doesn’t accept contributions from corporate PACs.

The four-term incumbent’s fundraising amped up in December after President Donald Trump blasted Crow and five other Democratic lawmakers with national security backgrounds when they released a video reminding military personnel that they can refuse to follow illegal orders. Crow is a decorated Army Ranger veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After the video was posted online, Trump accused the Democrats of “seditious” and “treasonous” conduct, punishable by DEATH, in a social media post. Trump also reposted calls by others for the lawmakers to be executed.

Crow and the other lawmakers who appeared in the video said earlier this month that they’ve been contacted by the Department of Justice requesting interviews, in a move Crow called an attempt at intimidation.

In the weeks after Trump targeted the lawmakers, Crow’s campaign raised more than $500,000, with contributions from more than 14,000 donors across all 50 states, his campaign told Punchbowl in December.

Amid the fundraising boon, Crow sent $150,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Punchbowl reported. Crow is leading recruitment efforts for the committee, with an eye toward flipping enough Republican-held seats to retake the House majority in this year’s election.

“Grassroots support for our campaign has been surging across Colorado, and we’re grateful to all the folks who have joined this fight with Team Crow,” Crow campaign spokesman Christopher Bowman said in a statement. “Together, we’ll continue to defend our Colorado values, hold the Trump Administration accountable, and help take back the House to deliver for Colorado families.”

Federal candidates’ campaign finance reports covering the quarter from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Jan. 31.

The 6th Congressional District covers Aurora and parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties on the eastern and southern parts of the Denver metro area. While it was long considered the state’s battleground district, Crow has won reelection by double digits since he defeated five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in 2018.