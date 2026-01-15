Aurora facilities, services closed Friday for first of 4 furlough days this year

Aurora city facilities and operations will be closed Friday for the first cost-saving furlough day of 2026.

Three more are coming.

City officials planned for the furloughs as part of efforts to money in the face of a $21 million budget shortfall.

On furlough days, most city facilities and operations will be closed, including municipal offices, court services, recreation centers and libraries. Emergency and essential services will remain operational, according to a news release from the city.

Furloughs create about $2 million in budget savings, City Manager Jason Batchelor told councilmembers in September.

The other furlough days will occur on April 10, July 2 and Dec. 24. City officials chose the particular dates to minimize disruption to city services and and limit the financial impact on employees, the release said.

In November, the city council approved the 2026 budget, which reduced spending and used one-time emergency reserves to balance it.

In September, department leaders and other officials told councilmembers the city would be able to balance its 2026 budget if they made some cuts and borrow money from the recession reserve fund, set aside for down years like 2026.

Revenue in Aurora is increasing, but the city’s expenditures are increasing more quickly due to pay raises, inflation and benefits costs, Batchelor told councilmembers in September.

To balance the $1.3 billion budget, officials looked at $10.2 million in cuts, which included the furlough days, $1.8 million in new revenue and $8 million from recession reserves.

City officials encouraged residents to plan ahead and schedule any services and visits around the furlough days.

In most cases, deadlines that fall on closure days will move to the next business day, according to the city website, but the city said people should reach out to the appropriate department regarding scheduled visits and deadlines.

Facility and service closures Friday include the following.

• All municipal offices courts

• All libraries

• Aurora Animal Shelter

• Aurora Center for Active Adults

• Aurora History Museum

• Aurora and Quincy Reservoirs

• Bicentennial Art Center

• Central, Moorhead and Southeast Recreation Centers

• Expo Community Center and eSports Lounge

• Golf courses

• Morrison Nature Center

• Plains Conservation Center

• Preschool classes

• Senac Creek Nature Center

Police, fire rescue and public safety communications will remain open and operating.