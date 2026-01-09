NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

New Jersey signs legislation banning cellphones in schools

By 01/09/2026 | updated 48 minutes ago
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app 'TikTok' on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

K-12 students in New Jersey will no longer be allowed to use their cellphones in school starting in the fall of 2026.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) signed a bill into law on Thursday establishing “phone-free” schools in the Garden State. The bill, also supported by Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), bars the “nonacademic use” of smartphones on school grounds during the school day. Murphy said the state has already seen the impact of phone-restricting policies in trial districts across the state.

“Teachers report that students are more focused, less anxious, and they are socializing and laughing with each other — not through a screen — but in hallways and classrooms. By getting rid of needless distractions, we are fundamentally changing our schools’ learning environments and encouraging our children to be more attentive and engaged during the school day,” Murphy said in a statement.

New Jersey joins dozens of other states in implementing the so-called “bell-to-bell,” or full-day cellphone ban, a move that has seen bipartisan support from state legislatures across the United States.

About 74% of American adults support banning cellphone use during middle and high school class time, according to a Pew Research Center poll. The country is nearly split on the bell-to-bell bans, with just 2% more adults saying no to the full-day restriction, according to the July poll.

Sherrill rhetorically cosigned the ban as a win for youth mental health. Several studies have linked excessive smartphone usage in young adults with worsening academic performance and increased symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“Our young people are facing a mental health crisis — but, we all know that when children put the screens down, their mental health and academic results improve,” Sherrill said in a statement. “I look forward to implementing this important legislation and continuing to make progress on kids’ online safety and holding Big Tech accountable for the content they push toward our kids.”

The law instructs the state commissioner of education to draft a guideline policy for districts to work with by early April. It also provides some exceptions to the phone ban, including allowing children to access and use their devices in the case of an emergency.

Tags
Avatar photo
Molly Parks, Washington Examiner

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Vance announces new assistant attorney general position to focus on fraud

Vice President JD Vance announced Thursday that President Donald Trump is creating a new attorney general position to lead government efforts to investigate and prosecute fraud cases. Vance joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at an unscheduled briefing Thursday afternoon in which he asserted that fraud schemes like the one uncovered in Minnesota are […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests