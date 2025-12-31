SNAP recipients in five states will be banned from using assistance for candy and soda, beginning 2026

More than 1.4 million recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program across five states will be banned from using federal food assistance for candy and soda purchases, starting Thursday.

Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia are the first group of 18 states to set food restriction waivers at the start of the new year, according to the Department of Agriculture. The waivers target different junk food items in each state.

Indiana will soon restrict the purchase of soft drinks and candy using SNAP, while Iowa will restrict those items and all other taxable foods as defined by the Iowa Department of Revenue, except produce. Nebraska will place restrictions on soda and energy drinks. Utah and West Virginia will both ban SNAP purchases of soda and soft drinks.

The move taken by multiple states marks a departure from precedent. SNAP benefits have historically been used for any foods or drinks, excluding alcohol, tobacco, and prepared hot foods. The exceptions have been limited to those categories since 1964. But in 2026, the restrictions will extend to junk food.

The soda and candy restrictions are part of the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again policy framework, spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Critics argue the resulting changes from the new restrictions will only further stress the food program and worsen the customer experience. The National Retail Federation anticipates longer checkout lines and more customer complaints once the waivers restrict certain junk foods.

There are also concerns about the waivers’ burdening costs on retailers. The National Grocers Association, the Food Industry Association, and the National Association of Convenience Stores estimate retailers could lose $1.6 billion initially and an additional $759 million per year.

USDA is requiring all affected SNAP retailers to comply with the changes in the respective states.

Thirteen other states have committed to enacting food restriction waivers on candy, soda, and other unhealthy items. However, those waivers won’t be implemented until later in 2026.

Starting April 1, Virginia will only restrict purchases of “sweetened beverages.” Later that month, Florida will restrict SNAP payments for soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.

The waivers will run for an initial two-year period once implemented after receiving approval from the Food and Nutrition Service, the agency’s acting administrator, Patrick Penn, wrote in a memorandum. Each approved state is required to assess and evaluate the impact of the waivers.

“The success of these projects will hinge on the collaborative efforts of SNAP state agencies, retailers, and FNS,” Penn said on Tuesday. “FNS applauds the many state agencies and thousands of retailers that have been engaged in preparing for these bold projects thus far, and we are excited to continue this important work.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-UT) hailed the upcoming change to SNAP benefits in Utah, home to nearly 170,000 SNAP recipients.

“I co-sponsored the Healthy SNAP Act that will require the USDA to promote healthy long-term nutrition,” he said on X, referencing the pending legislation. “This isn’t just about changing what is in the grocery cart; it’s about investing in the health of Utah’s families.”