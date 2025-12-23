NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

DOJ drops thousands more Epstein files, some including Trump’s name

By 12/23/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS

The Department of Justice said it released over 30,000 more files related to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday, but warned that some included “sensationalist claims” about President Donald Trump and his relation to the disgraced financier.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ wrote in the announcement Tuesday morning. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement continued.

The tranche of files was originally posted Monday but then taken down, only to be reposted hours later.

The new documents allege that Trump flew on Epstein’s plane “at least eight” times between 1993 and 1996, a number higher than previously known.

“For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware) including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case,” a memo from the assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York read.

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric,” the memo continued.

The assistant attorney also noted one flight where the only passengers were Trump and Epstein, and another where the only passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman.

“We’ve just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road,” the memo concluded.

The documents also discuss the failure of Metropolitan Correctional Center security guards to conduct their scheduled checks, including the night when Epstein committed suicide inside his cell, as well as mention a photo of Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell on Steve Bannon’s phone.

A first batch of documents was released Friday, though backers of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of all files the DOJ has related to Epstein’s sex trafficking charges, said the release failed to meet the requirements of the law.

The Washington Examiner asked the DOJ to clarify what claims in the documents are considered “sensationalist.”

Trump has dismissed attempts to tie him to Epstein’s crimes, and recently defended President Bill Clinton, who is also included in recently released files.

“I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I’ve been nice to him. He’s been nice to me. We’ve always gotten along. I respect him. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats, and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for,” the president stated. “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing. I think Bill Clinton’s a big boy. He can handle it.”

“But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago, and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others,” he continued.

Tags
Avatar photo
Keely Bastow, Washington Examiner

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Trump faces more tough decisions at the Supreme Court after winning streak snaps

President Donald Trump has had a largely successful year at the Supreme Court, but on Friday, he was handed his first loss in months, and more difficult decisions from the justices appear on the horizon. Since the Trump administration took office in January, it has petitioned the Supreme Court’s emergency docket more than two dozen […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

‘Status quo’ with Venezuela is ‘intolerable’ for US: Rubio

President Donald Trump’s administration is not satisfied with the “status quo” of President Nicolas Maduro’s “illegitimate” regime in Venezuela and is trying to “change that dynamic,” according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The United States has carried out a sustained and multipronged campaign against the Venezuelan dictator over the last several months as his […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests