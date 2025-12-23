DOJ drops thousands more Epstein files, some including Trump’s name

The Department of Justice said it released over 30,000 more files related to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday, but warned that some included “sensationalist claims” about President Donald Trump and his relation to the disgraced financier.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ wrote in the announcement Tuesday morning. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement continued.

The tranche of files was originally posted Monday but then taken down, only to be reposted hours later.

The new documents allege that Trump flew on Epstein’s plane “at least eight” times between 1993 and 1996, a number higher than previously known.

“For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware) including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case,” a memo from the assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York read.

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric,” the memo continued.

The assistant attorney also noted one flight where the only passengers were Trump and Epstein, and another where the only passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman.

“We’ve just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road,” the memo concluded.

The documents also discuss the failure of Metropolitan Correctional Center security guards to conduct their scheduled checks, including the night when Epstein committed suicide inside his cell, as well as mention a photo of Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell on Steve Bannon’s phone.

A first batch of documents was released Friday, though backers of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of all files the DOJ has related to Epstein’s sex trafficking charges, said the release failed to meet the requirements of the law.

The Washington Examiner asked the DOJ to clarify what claims in the documents are considered “sensationalist.”

Trump has dismissed attempts to tie him to Epstein’s crimes, and recently defended President Bill Clinton, who is also included in recently released files.

“I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I’ve been nice to him. He’s been nice to me. We’ve always gotten along. I respect him. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats, and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for,” the president stated. “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing. I think Bill Clinton’s a big boy. He can handle it.”

“But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago, and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others,” he continued.