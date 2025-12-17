Westminster chooses new city councilmember

The Westminster City Council is now full.

The council swore in new member, Adam Barajas, on Monday to take over the councilmember seat left open by Claire Carmelia’s move to mayor earlier this month.

Two-year councilmember Carmelia won the mayoral election with 53.34% of the vote on Nov. 4 over eight-year Councilmember David DeMott (21.56%) and newcomer Bruce Baker (25.09%). She officially replaced Nancy McNally, who did not run for reelection, on Dec. 1.

Barajas journey to the dais was a bit different.

The city received around 20 applications for the role. Seven finalists were brought into an interview with the council and mayor on Dec. 13.

The day-long session of interviews ended with a 4-2 vote. Barajas was chosen to serve the remaining two years on Carmelia’s term.

“I am going to personally attempt to do my best to continue the work I’ve already been doing with community outreach,” Barajas said. “There’s a lot to get done… The more voice, the better.”

Barajas worked as a teacher, financial analyst and volunteer throughout the city.

Now, all six councilmembers, including two new faces, have been sworn in. The councilmembers represent the entirety of the city, not specific wards.

While Councilmember Kristine Ireland said she was happy with Barajas selection, she is “not a fan” with city’s appointment process.

Ultimately, the city charter requires that the council selects a successor themselves, without an actual vote from the residents of the city. The successor also needed to be chosen within 30 days of Carmelia taking over the mayor role.

“A special election should be held to give voters a say on a new councilor,” she said during the council meeting Monday. “Cities around us have special elections. I know that is expensive, but it is worth the transparency.”

“This process works really well because the voters selected six of us to represent their best interest and the six of us, in the voters’ interest, selected Adam,” Councillor Obi Ezeadi said.