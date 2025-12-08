State Sen. Dylan Roberts runs for reelection

State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, is seeking a second term in the Senate and his fourth term in the state legislature.

Roberts is committed to “making life more affordable for Coloradans and advocating for the unique needs of the mountain and rural communities he knows and serves,” he said in a news release announcing his reelection campaign.

“In an age of immense political division and turmoil at the federal level, it is up to the states to govern responsibly, lower costs for hardworking people and families, and put results over politics,” Roberts said. “In my first three years in the State Senate, I am proud of the work I’ve done, with my constituents, to advocate for the unique needs, challenges, and opportunities that face our rural and mountain communities. But there is still so much more to do to make Colorado a better, more affordable, and safer place to live. That’s why I’m running to continue doing this work for the people of Senate District 8.”

A Colorado native, Roberts ran the Steamboat Springs office for both Obama campaigns and worked for former State Sen. Mike Foote and the Attorney General’s Office. He received his law degree from the University of Colorado and currently serves as the deputy district attorney for Eagle County.

Roberts was elected to the State House in 2017, where he represented District 26, encompassing the northwest corner of the state. He was elected to the Senate in 2022, defeating his Republican opponent by more than 10 percentage points. He currently represents Senate District 8.

Roberts serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In 2024, he was selected by his colleagues as majority caucus chair.