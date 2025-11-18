Lawmakers urge Colorado Lottery Commission to delay rule changes

A bipartisan group of 25 lawmakers, including the leadership of the House and Senate from both parties, has penned a letter to the Colorado Lottery Commission, advising them to hold off on rule changes scheduled for a public hearing on Wednesday.

The commission is scheduled to review a host of draft rules, including one that would allow Coloradans to use credit cards to purchase lottery tickets. Another rule would allow the lottery to sell directly to consumers online. That’s raised concerns among convenience stores that have been selling lottery tickets since games began in 1989.

The letter was signed by 13 Democrats and 12 Republicans, including the Senate President, the Senate President pro tem and Minority Leader of the Senate; the majority and minority leaders of the House and the assistant majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate; Sen. Dylan Roberts (D-Frisco), who chairs the Senate Agriculture committee; and Rep. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield, who chairs the House Finance Committee, a likely destination for legislation regarding the lottery.

Despite the concerns from lawmakers, Gov. Jared Polis is on board with the changes. A Polis spokesperson told Colorado Politics Monday, “The Colorado Lottery supports Colorado’s outdoor spaces, including organizations like Great Outdoors Colorado, which funds parks, trails, recreation, open space, wildlife projects, and increases access to the outdoors. The Governor is supportive of increasing consumer convenience, and the proposed rule change will modernize Colorado’s lottery system and ensure customers don’t need to fumble through several cards to buy what they want or have to pay for some things with a credit card and some with cash.”

About 20 states already allow credit card use, but just as many don’t.

The Nov. 5 letter highlighted two key concerns raised by the lawmakers, who recommended that the commission not adopt those rules without first working with the legislature.

The first is on the credit cards. The letter noted comments from commissioners in August that allowing credit cards would “open opportunities for the Lottery” to “a demographic of people” who don’t “carry cash or debit cards and prefer credit cards.”

The lawmakers view that as a significant policy change that would require legislative review.

The second is direct sales to consumers, which the letter calls “extraordinary.”

That change ought to be approved by voters, the lawmakers said.

“It is not a policy that should be created solely by the Lottery Commission and certainly not as a result of a largely ‘under the radar’ process such as this rulemaking,” the letter said.

In conclusion, the lawmakers said they did not believe the commission had the authority to approve those changes and suggested rejecting the rules or, at a minimum, suspending rulemaking until a later date.

The commission will meet on Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m.