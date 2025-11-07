Another translocated wolf dies in Colorado, bringing total to 12

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday morning that another British Columbia wolf, a female with the tag 2506, died in southwest Colorado.

No cause of death was announced. A necropsy will be performed by U.S. Fish & Wildlife. The exact location was not identified, but southwestern Colorado is home to both the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute reservations.

The October wolf map shows wolf activity in the watershed that includes Archuleta County, the eastern edge of the Southern Ute reservation.

The October 2025 wolf map shows wolf activity in watersheds in southwestern Colorado. Map courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

This makes the sixth wolf to die from the 15 brought to Colorado from British Columbia in January, and the 12th overall.

That includes two of the Copper Creek litter born in 2024, plus the male from the breeding pair, and three others from the original 10 brought from Oregon.

At least four wolves died after being shot; three that were lethally removed either by CPW or U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and the male of the Copper Creek pack, which, when captured, was found with a gunshot wound that eventually caused its death.

The cause of death for two wolves, one from British Columbia and another from Oregon, is unknown as they died in Wyoming.

The other five died from other causes, such as attacks from mountain lions or another wolf; one was hit by a car in Northwest Colorado.

Colorado’s controversial wolf reintroduction has been plagued by problems, largely related, ranchers say, to CPW’s lack of preparation and communication with the ranching community.

Voters primarily on the Front Range narrowly approved the 2020 ballot measure that called for the reintroduction of wolves onto Western Slope counties that strongly rejected the ballot measure.

The wolves have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to ranches, due to the deaths of dozens of cattle, sheep, llamas and dogs. The state has so far spent more than four times what it initially estimated the program would cost.

In a story first reported by Colorado Politics last month, the head of U.S. Fish & Wildlife told CPW to stop bringing in wolves from anywhere other than five western states. That’s Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Washington and Oregon.

That’s been a problem for CPW, because Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Nation in Washington State have refused to allow Colorado to obtain wolves from their existing populations.

The Colville tribes rescinded an agreement in 2024 to provide wolves due to CPW’s lack of cooperation with the Colorado Southern Ute Tribe.

A Colville tribal official confirmed with Colorado Politics last week that they are not planning to share wolves with Colorado anytime soon.

However, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission could be discussing a request from Colorado for wolves as soon as next week.

Colorado Public Radio reported Thursday that Gov. Jared Polis spoke to Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson about obtaining Washington wolves.

The Washington commission will meet Nov. 13 to 15.

Washington’s wolf population is about 230, according to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. The population grew by 20% in 2023.

Wolves are listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of the state and delisted in the eastern third, both designations by the federal government. Washington state law, however, considers all wolves endangered, regardless of location.

The Colville and Spokane tribes are in the eastern third of Washington. Tribal governments largely manage the wolf populations on their lands.

The state wildlife commission adopted its wolf conservation and management plan in 2011.

But Washington is struggling with an increase in livestock depredations by wolves, with 56 livestock reportedly killed by wolves in 2024, more than double the number from the previous year and a record high since the state began tracking those conflicts.

Of the 43 wolf packs in Washington, 10 were cited as killing livestock in 2024.

The Dominion wolf pack, located in northeastern Washington, was believed responsible for 18 killed or injured livestock in 2024. The department authorized a lethal take and killed one of the pack members in August 2024.

The Leadpoint and Onion packs, also in northeastern Washington, also were listed as responsible for eight livestock depredations in 2024. The department later killed a male wolf from the Onion pack, which had killed three cattle in a 30-day period and a fourth week later.

The Couse pack is located in southeast Washington. The Couse pack, new in 2023, killed or injured six cattle in 2024 and the department authorized a lethal take, but that never happened. The pack continued to kill or injure livestock through November 2024, according to the state’s wolf report.

The Columbia pack, also in southeastern Washington, was responsible for a dozen killed or injured livestock, including eight injured calves in 10 days. Two of its wolves were lethally removed earlier this year.

Other packs listed as depredating in 2024 include the Togo (northeast), Sullivan Creek (northern) and Grouse Flats (southeast) packs, and two packs not yet identified.

The department reported 37 wolf mortalities in 2024, including 18 “legally harvested” by Colville tribal hunters and another killed by Spokane tribal hunters. Seven died from “unlawful take,” the department reported.

The October 8, 2025, wolf report identified three other known packs (Reed, Sherman, and Touchet), and one new pack, as well as the Togo pack, as responsible for the deaths or injuries of 16 livestock in 2025.

Washington wildlife officials killed a wolf from the Togo pack in August.

One rancher said the wolves have killed 100 livestock on her ranch in the last decade. “They’re eating us alive, literally,” Kathy McKay of K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch told Center Square in August.

CPW, in the first batch of wolves brought to Colorado from Oregon in December 2023, included several wolves from Oregon packs with 2023 histories of killing livestock.

That’s in contravention to recommendations in the state’s wolf plan, which stated, “If a wolf is depredating livestock, the pack it belongs to is likely to depredate as well; additionally, if a pack is depredating, it is difficult to exclude one individual as non-depredating…A known wolf or pack of wolves that have been identified as chronic depredators by the source location should not be used for translocation to Colorado.”

The Oregon wolves, released in Grand County, killed dozens of livestock in 2024. The Copper Creek pack, the mating pair and four pups, were captured by CPW in September 2024 after numerous livestock deaths and injuries were reported. The female and four pups were released in Pitkin and Eagle counties in January, where they began killing livestock last spring.