Danielle Jurinsky bids Aurora City Council farewell in social media post
Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, who is likely to lose Tuesday’s election alongside fellow incumbent Amsalu Kassaw, thanked her supporters and bid farewell to the City Council in a social media post on Wednesday.
Jurinsky and Kassaw’s likely election losses will result in a major shift in the makeup of the Aurora City Council, which is poised to swing from a seven-to-three conservative majority to a six-to-four progressive majority.
“While last night’s election didn’t go the way we had hoped, I am deeply proud of the work we’ve accomplished together — the initiatives I led and the efforts I was privileged to support,” Jurinsky wrote on X Wednesday evening. “Four years ago, I was told I couldn’t win. But we did. And I have served my hometown and all of you with every ounce of passion, loyalty, and heart that I have.”
Now, Jurinsky wrote, she plans to rest.
“It may be a new season focused on motherhood, and I’m grateful for that blessing,” Jurinsky wrote. “Not everyone gets the chance to live fully for their child, and I cherish that gift.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Jurinsky and fellow incumbent Kassaw remained behind their progressive rivals, Rob Andrews and Alli Jackson, in the race for the two at-large seats.
Andrews took the lead with 31,147 votes, or 26%, and Jackson followed closely with 30,740 votes, or about 26%. Jurinsky had 26,084 votes, or 22%, and Kassaw had 21,079, or 18%. Watson Gomes trailed with 9,846, a little over 8%.