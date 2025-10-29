Continue funding afterschool programs for Colorado’s schoolkids | OPINION

By Stuart Jenkins

October is “Lights On Afterschool” month, an annual nationwide celebration that seeks to raise awareness about the essential role outside-of-school care programs, like Boys & Girls Clubs across the state, play in building strong kids, communities and workforces.

Yet every day throughout the year, whether it’s an October afternoon or on a summer morning, thousands of Colorado young people walk through the blue doors of Boys & Girls Clubs. These kids and parents are looking for more than just a safe space to spend time outside of school — they’re looking for mentorship, fellowship, opportunity and a strong foundation they can rely on.

At a time when many families are struggling and youth face unprecedented challenges, the role of Boys & Girls Clubs has never been more critical. We are a resource and a lifeline for countless kids who need academic support, emotional guidance and a team that believes in them.

As the federal government remains shut down, many critical programs families rely on are concerned about the future of their funding or even existence. During this month of advocacy, we are reminding Colorado’s federal delegation and state lawmakers to continue working to secure long-term, reliable funding for the Boys & Girls Clubs and other after-school programs. This funding is a critical investment in brighter futures, stronger communities, stable economies and the next generation of leaders.

The federal government’s support for afterschool and summer programs is essential to keeping our doors open and providing these spaces where young people can learn, grow, and thrive while ensuring working parents have the stability they need. We recently experienced a very significant challenge that would have threatened our ability to continue operating.

In July, the U.S. Department of Education decided to withhold critical 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) funds for the fiscal 2025 year, despite bipartisan congressional approval. This move would have had drastic consequences and seriously jeopardized the financial stability of Colorado afterschool providers counting on that promised funding to serve 13,390 Colorado youth in 123 communities around the state.

For Boys & Girls Clubs alone, the $1.9 million in 21st CCLC funds supports the operation of 13 club sites, including seven in metro Denver and six in Pueblo County that serve more than 2,000 youth annually, many of whom come from low-income, working families. If the federal funds had remained withheld, the fallout would have been devastating, especially for some of our most vulnerable kids.

For example, more than 1 in 6 (17%) of Pueblo County’s kids live in poverty. If Pueblo’s Boys & Girls Clubs were forced to close their doors, it’s unlikely their families could find alternative care and may be forced to miss work or leave children without safe supervision, especially since the local schools operate on a four-day school week.

About a hundred volunteers help construct a playground at the El Pomar Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Saturday, July 25, 2015. About 65 kids ages five through 18 use the club every day. Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette

Though the 21st Century funding was restored, the Boys & Girls Clubs of metro Denver made the careful and difficult decision to close two club locations in metro Denver, both of which received this funding. This is because 21st Century funding only covers a portion of the full cost to operate a club, and due to our very nominal fee structure to families, requires Boys & Girls Clubs to raise the majority of operating expenses.

Thankfully, Colorado’s delegation on both sides of the aisle, especially U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, and state lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis took swift action to stand up for Boys & Girls Clubs, out-of-school time programs and Colorado kids and families. We are very grateful to have bipartisan representation in Congress that understands the essential value of these programs for our kids, communities and economies. However, as the federal government has now shut down, continued uncertainty could put future funding for critical organizations like the Boys & Girls Club in jeopardy.

For more than 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado have helped kids succeed and the results are clear. For every $1 we invest in Colorado clubs, we return $6.32 in economic benefits to club members, their families and their neighborhoods. Eighty-six percent of club kids say they already have a career in mind, inspired by Boys & Girls Club mentorship opportunities, 95% of kids say adults at their club care and offer them meaningful guidance, 96% of our teens report staying alcohol- and tobacco-free and 92% abstain from marijuana use.

On behalf of the 17 Boys & Girls Club organizations serving more than 70,000 school-age kids across the state, this “Lights on After School” Month we urge our federal delegation and our state lawmakers to continue supporting the allocation of 21st CCLC funds, Colorado’s Nonprofit Out-of-School Time Grant Program and other supports. Boys & Girls Clubs help unlock Colorado youth’s boundless potential, but their future depends on how we show up for kids right now.

Stuart Jenkins is executive director of The Colorado Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs with more than a decade of experience in legislative affairs and political advocacy.