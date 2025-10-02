Gala marking Tepeyac Community Health anniversary will have fiesta spirit | NONPROFIT REGISTER

TEPEYAC COMMUNITY HEALTH

Denver

News: Tepeyac Community Health will celebrate its 31st year of providing affordable, culturally responsive healthcare to the uninsured or under-insured at the Legacy of Health Gala.

The Oct. 16 event begins at 5 p.m. in Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Center. It will feature dinner, auction bidding and entertainment by the ArtistiCO Dance Company and the Colorado Mambo Orchestra.

And, for the first time, there will be an after-party with music, dancing and refreshments.

Tickets are $275 for general admission, $350 for VIP, $3,000 for tables of 10 and $150 for young professionals. Admission to the after-party is free for those purchasing gala tickets and $50 for the after-party only.

They can be reserved by visiting tepeyahealth.org

An email promoting the event invites supporters to “Join us for an evening of cultural celebration, heartfelt stories and inspiring moments as we reflect on our journey and look forward to a future filled with possibilities.

“And be sure to stick around after the program when we really get the fiesta going and open up the dance floor to our guests.”

About the organization: Tepeyac Community Health Center is located at 2101 E. 48th Ave., Denver. Its mission is to inspire health, wellbeing, and humanity in the community, through all of life’s stages. Its vision is “A healthy community with access to regular and ongoing healthcare. We strive for exceptional, trustworthy care that empowers our patients, decreases routine visits to emergency rooms and creates healthier families overall.”

Website: tepeyachealth.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.