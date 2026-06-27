Colorado Politics Calendar June 29-July 5

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JUNE 29

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: John Noriega Memorial Picnic , 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge

, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Aurora City Council: Data Centers in Aurora—Community Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Action Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Ice Cream Social Meet & Greet , 6-8 p.m., 600 E. Fremont Pl., Centennial

, 6-8 p.m., 600 E. Fremont Pl., Centennial (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club , 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver

, 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., RSVP at longmontareadems@gmail.com

, 6:30-8 p.m., RSVP at longmontareadems@gmail.com (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, JULY 2

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis Council, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events to RSVP

FRIDAY, JULY 3

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JULY 4

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Dems in Vail Parade , 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Vail Valley Dr., Vail

, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Vail Valley Dr., Vail (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Picnic After the Parade, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., RSVP to wd.centralcomm@gmail.com for address

SUNDAY, JULY 5